Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

SAI CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024. Further as intimated in our letter dated September 23 2024 the Trading Window in terms of the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading and SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 was closed with effect from October 01 2024 until the second trading day after the declaration of the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024. Accordingly the trading window for dealing in Securities of the Company shall now re-open on November 19 2024. You are requested to take the above information on record. Outcome of Board Meeting - 14th November 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

SAI CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s. Sai Capital Limited (the Company) will be held on Wednesday the 14th day of August 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter of Financial Year 2024-25 i.e. Quarter Ended June 30 2024. Further as intimated in our letter dated 24th June 2024 the Trading Window in terms of Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading and SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 was closed with effect from 1st July 2024 until the second trading day after the declaration of the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Financial Year 2024-25 i.e. Quarter Ended June 30 2024. Accordingly the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company shall now re-open on 20th August 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on 14.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

SAI CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s. Sai Capital Limited (the Company) will be held on Thursday the 30th day of May 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. Further as intimated in our letter dated 27th March 2024 the Trading Window in terms of the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading and SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 was closed with effect from 1st April 2024 until the second trading day after the declaration of the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. Accordingly the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company shall now re-open on 4th June 2024. The Board of Directors of M/s. Sai Capital Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today, i.e. 30th May, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved: i. Audited financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024, both on Standalone and Consolidated basis, duly reviewed by the Audit Committee. It is also hereby declared that the Statutory Auditors of the Company have given un-modified opinion on the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024. ii. On the recommendation of the Audit Committee, approved the appointment of M/s. Gupta Singh and Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration Number: 023310C) as Internal Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. As per the advice of the Exchange, the matter of the Exchange pointing out the Company to be SDD non-compliant was put up before the Board. Read less.. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024