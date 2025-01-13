Saianand Commercial Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.72
22.72
11.36
11.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.05
16.13
28.57
28.56
Net Worth
39.77
38.85
39.93
39.92
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
9.43
8.16
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
39.77
38.85
49.36
48.08
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
20.05
22.95
27.68
34.43
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
19.69
15.77
21.66
13.64
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.84
2.12
0.86
4.99
Debtor Days
0
-1,584.74
Other Current Assets
19.91
16.42
20.86
8.65
Sundry Creditors
-0.94
-2.77
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.12
0
-0.06
0
Cash
0.01
0.13
0.02
0.02
Total Assets
39.75
38.85
49.36
48.09
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.