Saianand Commercial Ltd Balance Sheet

0.38
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:54:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.72

22.72

11.36

11.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

17.05

16.13

28.57

28.56

Net Worth

39.77

38.85

39.93

39.92

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

9.43

8.16

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

39.77

38.85

49.36

48.08

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

20.05

22.95

27.68

34.43

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

19.69

15.77

21.66

13.64

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.84

2.12

0.86

4.99

Debtor Days

0

-1,584.74

Other Current Assets

19.91

16.42

20.86

8.65

Sundry Creditors

-0.94

-2.77

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.12

0

-0.06

0

Cash

0.01

0.13

0.02

0.02

Total Assets

39.75

38.85

49.36

48.09

