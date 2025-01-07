Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
-1.14
0
0.5
yoy growth (%)
-100
0
-100
0
Raw materials
0
1.12
0
-0.5
As % of sales
0
98.24
0
100
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.03
-0.06
0
As % of sales
0
2.69
0
1.31
Other costs
-0.17
-0.02
-1.93
-0.04
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
2.05
0
9.4
Operating profit
-0.23
-0.07
-1.99
-0.05
OPM
0
6.5
0
-10.72
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
-8.88
0
0
Other income
0.24
-1.16
6E
9E
Profit before tax
0.01
-1.24
-1.99
-0.05
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.01
-1.24
-1.99
-0.05
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.01
-1.24
-1.99
-0.05
yoy growth (%)
-100.81
-37.9
3,567.06
115.4
NPM
0
107.97
0
-10.73
No Record Found
