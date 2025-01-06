iifl-logo-icon 1
Saianand Commercial Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.39
(-2.50%)
Jan 6, 2025

Saianand Commer. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.01

-1.24

-1.99

-0.05

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

8.03

-2.6

9.57

-8.89

Other operating items

Operating

8.04

-3.84

7.57

-8.94

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

8.04

-3.84

7.57

-8.94

Equity raised

57.11

59.6

66.81

70.14

Investing

-6.75

-6.43

4.47

5.54

Financing

17.59

24.1

15.94

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

76

73.43

94.8

66.74

