Saianand Commercial Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.01
-1.24
-1.99
-0.05
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
8.03
-2.6
9.57
-8.89
Other operating items
Operating
8.04
-3.84
7.57
-8.94
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
8.04
-3.84
7.57
-8.94
Equity raised
57.11
59.6
66.81
70.14
Investing
-6.75
-6.43
4.47
5.54
Financing
17.59
24.1
15.94
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
76
73.43
94.8
66.74
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.