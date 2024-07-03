Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹0.4
Prev. Close₹0.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹12.27
Day's High₹0.41
Day's Low₹0.38
52 Week's High₹0.95
52 Week's Low₹0.38
Book Value₹1.75
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.86
P/E13.33
EPS0.03
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.72
22.72
11.36
11.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.05
16.13
28.57
28.56
Net Worth
39.77
38.85
39.93
39.92
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
-1.14
0
0.5
yoy growth (%)
-100
0
-100
0
Raw materials
0
1.12
0
-0.5
As % of sales
0
98.24
0
100
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.03
-0.06
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.01
-1.24
-1.99
-0.05
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
8.03
-2.6
9.57
-8.89
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
0
-100
0
Op profit growth
213.9
-96.25
3,572.07
115.19
EBIT growth
-100.81
-37.9
3,578.04
114.83
Net profit growth
-100.81
-37.9
3,567.06
115.4
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Gaurangkumar Vinodray Vaishnav
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bhagyashree Vinayak
Independent Director
Narendrakumar Vaniya
Independent Director
Komalben Chauhan
Non Executive Director
Kajalben Khatri
Whole Time Director & CFO
Milanbhai Khatri
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Saianand Commercial Ltd
Summary
Saianand Commercials Limited was formerly incorporated as Oregon Commercials Limited in December, 1984. The Company name was then changed from Oregon Commercials Limited to Saianand Commercials Limited in August, 2014. The Company is involved in Other wholesale including specialized wholesale and wholesale in a variety of goods. In 2012-13, the Company faced huge set back due to sluggish market condition and financial crisis . So, the Company was not in position to generate any revenue from the operation. As of now the Company is not engaged in any activity and the management is looking for a right opportunity to make the Company operational. Due to scarcity of working capital funds, the Company is not able to perform any business activities.
Read More
The Saianand Commercial Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.39 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Saianand Commercial Ltd is ₹8.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Saianand Commercial Ltd is 13.33 and 0.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Saianand Commercial Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Saianand Commercial Ltd is ₹0.38 and ₹0.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Saianand Commercial Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -4.55%, 1 Year at -36.51%, 6 Month at -48.72%, 3 Month at -9.09% and 1 Month at -9.09%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.