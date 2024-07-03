iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Saianand Commercial Ltd Share Price

0.39
(-2.50%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.4
  • Day's High0.41
  • 52 Wk High0.95
  • Prev. Close0.4
  • Day's Low0.38
  • 52 Wk Low 0.38
  • Turnover (lac)12.27
  • P/E13.33
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.75
  • EPS0.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8.86
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Saianand Commercial Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

0.4

Prev. Close

0.4

Turnover(Lac.)

12.27

Day's High

0.41

Day's Low

0.38

52 Week's High

0.95

52 Week's Low

0.38

Book Value

1.75

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8.86

P/E

13.33

EPS

0.03

Divi. Yield

0

Saianand Commercial Ltd Corporate Action

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

Saianand Commercial Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Saianand Commercial Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:08 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Saianand Commercial Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.72

22.72

11.36

11.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

17.05

16.13

28.57

28.56

Net Worth

39.77

38.85

39.93

39.92

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

0

-1.14

0

0.5

yoy growth (%)

-100

0

-100

0

Raw materials

0

1.12

0

-0.5

As % of sales

0

98.24

0

100

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.03

-0.06

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.01

-1.24

-1.99

-0.05

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

8.03

-2.6

9.57

-8.89

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

0

-100

0

Op profit growth

213.9

-96.25

3,572.07

115.19

EBIT growth

-100.81

-37.9

3,578.04

114.83

Net profit growth

-100.81

-37.9

3,567.06

115.4

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Saianand Commercial Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Saianand Commercial Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Gaurangkumar Vinodray Vaishnav

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bhagyashree Vinayak

Independent Director

Narendrakumar Vaniya

Independent Director

Komalben Chauhan

Non Executive Director

Kajalben Khatri

Whole Time Director & CFO

Milanbhai Khatri

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Saianand Commercial Ltd

Summary

Saianand Commercials Limited was formerly incorporated as Oregon Commercials Limited in December, 1984. The Company name was then changed from Oregon Commercials Limited to Saianand Commercials Limited in August, 2014. The Company is involved in Other wholesale including specialized wholesale and wholesale in a variety of goods. In 2012-13, the Company faced huge set back due to sluggish market condition and financial crisis . So, the Company was not in position to generate any revenue from the operation. As of now the Company is not engaged in any activity and the management is looking for a right opportunity to make the Company operational. Due to scarcity of working capital funds, the Company is not able to perform any business activities.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Saianand Commercial Ltd share price today?

The Saianand Commercial Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.39 today.

What is the Market Cap of Saianand Commercial Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Saianand Commercial Ltd is ₹8.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Saianand Commercial Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Saianand Commercial Ltd is 13.33 and 0.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Saianand Commercial Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Saianand Commercial Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Saianand Commercial Ltd is ₹0.38 and ₹0.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Saianand Commercial Ltd?

Saianand Commercial Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -4.55%, 1 Year at -36.51%, 6 Month at -48.72%, 3 Month at -9.09% and 1 Month at -9.09%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Saianand Commercial Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Saianand Commercial Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Saianand Commercial Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.