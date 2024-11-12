Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 15 Oct 2024

Saianand Commercial Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results. The Board of Directors, in their meeting held on 12th November 2024, considered and approved Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended as on 30th September, 2024. The meeting commenced at 06.10 P.M. and concluded at 06.40 P.M.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

Saianand Commercial Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider business matters.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

Saianand Commercial Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve: 1. Approve and take on record the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. Any other matter which the Board may think fit. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2024 were approved.

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 18 Jan 2024