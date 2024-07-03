Saianand Commercial Ltd Summary

Saianand Commercials Limited was formerly incorporated as Oregon Commercials Limited in December, 1984. The Company name was then changed from Oregon Commercials Limited to Saianand Commercials Limited in August, 2014. The Company is involved in Other wholesale including specialized wholesale and wholesale in a variety of goods. In 2012-13, the Company faced huge set back due to sluggish market condition and financial crisis . So, the Company was not in position to generate any revenue from the operation. As of now the Company is not engaged in any activity and the management is looking for a right opportunity to make the Company operational. Due to scarcity of working capital funds, the Company is not able to perform any business activities.