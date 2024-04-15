33:98 Rights Isue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SAKUMA EXPORTS LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SAKUMA EXPORTS LTD. (532713) RECORD DATE 15.04.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 33 (Thirty three) Equity Shares of Re.01/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs.24.30 per Share on Rights Basis for every 98 (Ninety eight) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 15/04/2024 DR-611/2024-2025 * Note: The full amount of the Issue Price being 25.30 will be payable onapplication. Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 10.04.2024