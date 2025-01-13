SAL Automotive Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.4
2.4
2.4
2.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
36.44
32.55
27.94
31.16
Net Worth
38.84
34.95
30.34
33.56
Minority Interest
Debt
26.85
38.95
27.85
9.67
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.92
0.72
0.43
0.46
Total Liabilities
66.61
74.62
58.62
43.69
Fixed Assets
34.2
33.96
23.05
10.2
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.01
0.85
1.85
1.2
Networking Capital
26.3
26.22
32.66
24.26
Inventories
21.68
24.32
14.95
8.62
Inventory Days
33.27
Sundry Debtors
36.76
37.01
34.81
28.06
Debtor Days
108.32
Other Current Assets
14.31
21.26
29.81
22.12
Sundry Creditors
-40.57
-50.23
-40.36
-28.4
Creditor Days
109.64
Other Current Liabilities
-5.87
-6.14
-6.55
-6.14
Cash
5.1
13.59
1.07
8.03
Total Assets
66.61
74.62
58.63
43.69
