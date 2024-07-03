SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹549.7
Prev. Close₹545
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.82
Day's High₹567.95
Day's Low₹549.7
52 Week's High₹884.4
52 Week's Low₹439
Book Value₹170.15
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)136.07
P/E26.78
EPS20.35
Divi. Yield0.83
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.4
2.4
2.4
2.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
36.44
32.55
27.94
31.16
Net Worth
38.84
34.95
30.34
33.56
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
94.54
85.46
113.7
92.98
yoy growth (%)
10.61
-24.83
22.28
-2.76
Raw materials
-69.39
-61.29
-83.48
-66.34
As % of sales
73.4
71.71
73.42
71.34
Employee costs
-16.71
-17.76
-16.95
-15.96
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.85
-1.22
4.96
3.38
Depreciation
-1.53
-1.43
-0.9
-0.75
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.58
-1.55
-1.08
Working capital
1.22
-2.51
1.2
0.39
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.61
-24.83
22.28
-2.76
Op profit growth
-342.32
-112.31
59.86
4.29
EBIT growth
-265.73
-116.31
49.33
10.53
Net profit growth
-32.95
-63.24
47.93
13.24
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.05
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,240.25
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,067.8
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.25
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.85
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Rama Kant Sharma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kailash Nath Agarwal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Jamil Ahmad
Executive Director (Finance)
Namrata Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dr. Uttam Sahay
Reports by SAL Automotive Ltd
Summary
Swaraj Automotives Limited (SAL) (formerly known Swaraj Automotives Limited) was incorporated on 20th November 1974. The Company is an emerging global manufacturer of automotive components, seats and agricultural implements and also a leading and preferred supplier to the Indian automotive industry. The Company was inaugurated by the Honble President of India as Punjab Scooters Limited and started manufacturing scooter named as Vijay Kesari. The Company diversified into manufacturing of seats in 1986 and seat mechanism in 1994 in technological tie-up with Fuji Kiko of Japan. The company is engaged in manufacturing business of Automobile Components, which includes Tractor seats, LCV (Light Commercial Vehicles) seats, seat mechanisms for passenger cars & commercial vehicles and seat frames for commercial vehicles and agriculture Implements, which include Rotavators, Tractor trailers and Planter etc. The Company has manufacturing plant at Nabha located in the State of Punjab and second plant at Dharwad located in the State of Karnataka. The product line of the Company includes seats, seat adjusters/ sliders, seat recliners, and agri implements namely Rotavators & Tractor Trolleys. During the year 2016, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, one of the promoters of the Company (the Seller) entered into a Share Purchase Agreement on 16th October 2015 with b4S Solutions Private Ltd (the Acquirer) for sale of their entire equity stake of 71.19% held in the Company at Rs. 145.50 per share. The ac
Read More
The SAL Automotive Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹567.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SAL Automotive Ltd is ₹136.07 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of SAL Automotive Ltd is 26.78 and 3.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SAL Automotive Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SAL Automotive Ltd is ₹439 and ₹884.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
SAL Automotive Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.09%, 3 Years at 40.10%, 1 Year at -6.56%, 6 Month at 7.85%, 3 Month at -21.67% and 1 Month at -7.95%.
