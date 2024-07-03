iifl-logo-icon 1
SAL Automotive Ltd Share Price

567.5
(4.13%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:16:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open549.7
  • Day's High567.95
  • 52 Wk High884.4
  • Prev. Close545
  • Day's Low549.7
  • 52 Wk Low 439
  • Turnover (lac)4.82
  • P/E26.78
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value170.15
  • EPS20.35
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)136.07
  • Div. Yield0.83
No Records Found

SAL Automotive Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

549.7

Prev. Close

545

Turnover(Lac.)

4.82

Day's High

567.95

Day's Low

549.7

52 Week's High

884.4

52 Week's Low

439

Book Value

170.15

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

136.07

P/E

26.78

EPS

20.35

Divi. Yield

0.83

SAL Automotive Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4.5

SAL Automotive Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SAL Automotive Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:41 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.00%

Non-Promoter- 4.43%

Institutions: 4.43%

Non-Institutions: 20.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

SAL Automotive Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.4

2.4

2.4

2.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

36.44

32.55

27.94

31.16

Net Worth

38.84

34.95

30.34

33.56

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

94.54

85.46

113.7

92.98

yoy growth (%)

10.61

-24.83

22.28

-2.76

Raw materials

-69.39

-61.29

-83.48

-66.34

As % of sales

73.4

71.71

73.42

71.34

Employee costs

-16.71

-17.76

-16.95

-15.96

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.85

-1.22

4.96

3.38

Depreciation

-1.53

-1.43

-0.9

-0.75

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.58

-1.55

-1.08

Working capital

1.22

-2.51

1.2

0.39

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.61

-24.83

22.28

-2.76

Op profit growth

-342.32

-112.31

59.86

4.29

EBIT growth

-265.73

-116.31

49.33

10.53

Net profit growth

-32.95

-63.24

47.93

13.24

No Record Found

SAL Automotive Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.05

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,240.25

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,067.8

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.25

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.85

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT SAL Automotive Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Rama Kant Sharma

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kailash Nath Agarwal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Jamil Ahmad

Executive Director (Finance)

Namrata Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Dr. Uttam Sahay

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SAL Automotive Ltd

Summary

Swaraj Automotives Limited (SAL) (formerly known Swaraj Automotives Limited) was incorporated on 20th November 1974. The Company is an emerging global manufacturer of automotive components, seats and agricultural implements and also a leading and preferred supplier to the Indian automotive industry. The Company was inaugurated by the Honble President of India as Punjab Scooters Limited and started manufacturing scooter named as Vijay Kesari. The Company diversified into manufacturing of seats in 1986 and seat mechanism in 1994 in technological tie-up with Fuji Kiko of Japan. The company is engaged in manufacturing business of Automobile Components, which includes Tractor seats, LCV (Light Commercial Vehicles) seats, seat mechanisms for passenger cars & commercial vehicles and seat frames for commercial vehicles and agriculture Implements, which include Rotavators, Tractor trailers and Planter etc. The Company has manufacturing plant at Nabha located in the State of Punjab and second plant at Dharwad located in the State of Karnataka. The product line of the Company includes seats, seat adjusters/ sliders, seat recliners, and agri implements namely Rotavators & Tractor Trolleys. During the year 2016, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, one of the promoters of the Company (the Seller) entered into a Share Purchase Agreement on 16th October 2015 with b4S Solutions Private Ltd (the Acquirer) for sale of their entire equity stake of 71.19% held in the Company at Rs. 145.50 per share. The ac
Company FAQs

What is the SAL Automotive Ltd share price today?

The SAL Automotive Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹567.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of SAL Automotive Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SAL Automotive Ltd is ₹136.07 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of SAL Automotive Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SAL Automotive Ltd is 26.78 and 3.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SAL Automotive Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SAL Automotive Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SAL Automotive Ltd is ₹439 and ₹884.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of SAL Automotive Ltd?

SAL Automotive Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.09%, 3 Years at 40.10%, 1 Year at -6.56%, 6 Month at 7.85%, 3 Month at -21.67% and 1 Month at -7.95%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SAL Automotive Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SAL Automotive Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 4.44 %
Public - 20.56 %

