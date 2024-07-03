Summary

Swaraj Automotives Limited (SAL) (formerly known Swaraj Automotives Limited) was incorporated on 20th November 1974. The Company is an emerging global manufacturer of automotive components, seats and agricultural implements and also a leading and preferred supplier to the Indian automotive industry. The Company was inaugurated by the Honble President of India as Punjab Scooters Limited and started manufacturing scooter named as Vijay Kesari. The Company diversified into manufacturing of seats in 1986 and seat mechanism in 1994 in technological tie-up with Fuji Kiko of Japan. The company is engaged in manufacturing business of Automobile Components, which includes Tractor seats, LCV (Light Commercial Vehicles) seats, seat mechanisms for passenger cars & commercial vehicles and seat frames for commercial vehicles and agriculture Implements, which include Rotavators, Tractor trailers and Planter etc. The Company has manufacturing plant at Nabha located in the State of Punjab and second plant at Dharwad located in the State of Karnataka. The product line of the Company includes seats, seat adjusters/ sliders, seat recliners, and agri implements namely Rotavators & Tractor Trolleys. During the year 2016, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, one of the promoters of the Company (the Seller) entered into a Share Purchase Agreement on 16th October 2015 with b4S Solutions Private Ltd (the Acquirer) for sale of their entire equity stake of 71.19% held in the Company at Rs. 145.50 per share. The ac

