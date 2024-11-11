iifl-logo-icon 1
SAL Automotive Ltd Board Meeting

SAL Automotive CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20249 Nov 2024
Sal Automotive Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir Pursuant to regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 11th November 2024 (Monday) inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. In terms of the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in Securities of SAL Automotive Limited the Trading Window has been closed from 1st October 2024 and shall be re-open after expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. This intimation is also being uploaded on the Companys Website at www.salautomotive.in This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of SAL Automotive Limited at their Meeting held on today i.e. 11th November, 2024 has inter alia transact the following business:- 1. approval of unaudited Financial Result for the second quarter ended 30th September, 2024. 2. taken on record the Limited Review Report. the Meeting of the Company commenced at 2:30 PM and Concluded at 4:15 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Sal Automotive Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir Pursuant to regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 9th August 2024 (Friday) inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for quarter ended 30th June 2024. In terms of the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in Securities of SAL Automotive Limited the Trading Window has been closed from 1st July 2024 and shall be re-open after expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. This intimation is also being uploaded on the Companys Website at www.salautomotive.in Kindly take note of the same. Yours faithfully For SAL Automotive Limited (Gagan Kaushik) Company Secretary F8080 Dear Sir, This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of SAL Automotive Limited (the Company) at their meeting held on today i.e. 09th August, 2024 has, inter-alia, transacted the following business; 1. Approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (enclosed herewith as Annexure-A). 2. Taken on record the Limited Review Report of Mangla Associates, Chartered Accountants, (Statutory Auditor) on the above UFRs (enclosed herewith as Annexure-B). The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 02:15 P.M. and concluded at 4:20 P.M. This is for your information and record (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
Sal Automotive Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir Pursuant to regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 29th May 2024 (Wednesday) inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for year ended 31st March 2024 and to recommend dividend if any for the said year. In terms of the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in Securities of SAL Automotive Limited the Trading Window has been closed from 1st April 2024 to 31st May 2024 (both days inclusive) This intimation is also being uploaded on the Companys Website at www.salautomotive.in Kindly take note of the same. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of SAL Automotive Limited in their meeting held today i.e. 29th May, 2024 has approved:- Recommended an equity dividend of 45% (Rs. 4.50 per share) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. the Dividend, if declared by the members of the company will be paid with in 30 day of the AGM. Pursuant to the provision of regulation 30 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations 2015. we hereby wish to inform you that M/S B.K. Gupta & Associates, Chartered Accountants has been re-appointed as an internal auditor of the company for F.Y. 2024-25 in the board meeting held on 20th May 2024. Read less.. Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, We hereby wish to inform you that M/S A. Arora & Company, PCS, has been appointed as Secretarial Auditor of the company for F.Y. 2024-25 in the board meeting held on 29th May 2024. Read less.. Pursuant to Provisions of regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, we hereby wish to inform you that M/S V. Kumar & Associates, Cost Accountants has been appointed as cost auditor of the company for F.Y. 2024-25. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
Sal Automotive Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. In terms of the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in Securities of SAL Automotive Limited the Trading Window has been closed from Monday 1st January 2024 and shall be re-open after expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. This intimation is also being uploaded on the Companys Website at www.salautomotive.in Kindly take note of the same. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of SAL Automotive Limited (the Company) at their meeting held on today i.e. 13th February, 2024 has, inter-alia, transacted the following business; 1. Approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 (enclosed herewith as Annexure-A). 2. Taken on record the Limited Review Report of Mangla Associates, Chartered Accountants, (Statutory Auditor) on the above UFRs (enclosed herewith as Annexure-B). The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 2.30 P.M. and concluded at 6:10 P.M. This is for your information and record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)
Board Meeting31 Jan 202431 Jan 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of SAL Automotive Limited (the Company) at their meeting held on today i.e., Wednesday, January 31, 2024 commenced at 12:30 p.m. and concluded at 01:15 p.m., inter-alia considered and approved the appointment of Dr. Uttam Sahay (DIN- 08608518), as an Additional Director and designated him as the Independent Director of the Company for a term of three (3) years, subject to the approval of members of the Company. The requisite disclosure(s) as per Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023, is enclosed as Annexure - A to this letter. Kindly take the above intimation on your records. Disclosure of Information Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015:- Appointment of Dr. Uttam Sahay DIN- 08608518 as an additional Director(Non-Executive, Independent) for a period of 3 years, subject to approval of members of the Company.

