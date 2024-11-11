Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024

Meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled on 11/11/2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024.

Board of Directors Meeting held on 11th November, 2024:
1. Approved unaudited Financial Result for the second quarter ended 30th September, 2024.
2. Taken on record the Limited Review Report.

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024

Meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled on 09/08/2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for quarter ended 30th June 2024.

Board of Directors Meeting held on 09th August, 2024:
1. Approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024.
2. Taken on record the Limited Review Report of Mangla Associates, Chartered Accountants, (Statutory Auditor).

Board Meeting 29 May 2024

Meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled on 29/05/2024 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for year ended 31st March 2024 and to recommend dividend if any for the said year.

Board of Directors Meeting held on 29th May, 2024:
- Recommended an equity dividend of 45% (Rs. 4.50 per share) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. The Dividend, if declared by the members of the company will be paid within 30 days of the AGM.
- M/S B.K. Gupta & Associates, Chartered Accountants has been re-appointed as internal auditor of the company for F.Y. 2024-25.
- M/S A. Arora & Company, PCS, has been appointed as Secretarial Auditor of the company for F.Y. 2024-25.
- M/S V. Kumar & Associates, Cost Accountants has been appointed as cost auditor of the company for F.Y. 2024-25.

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024

Meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled on 13/02/2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023.

Board of Directors Meeting held on 13th February, 2024:
1. Approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023.
2. Taken on record the Limited Review Report of Mangla Associates, Chartered Accountants, (Statutory Auditor).

