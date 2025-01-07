Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
94.54
85.46
113.7
92.98
yoy growth (%)
10.61
-24.83
22.28
-2.76
Raw materials
-69.39
-61.29
-83.48
-66.34
As % of sales
73.4
71.71
73.42
71.34
Employee costs
-16.71
-17.76
-16.95
-15.96
As % of sales
17.67
20.78
14.9
17.16
Other costs
-6.92
-7.03
-8.2
-7.51
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.32
8.23
7.21
8.08
Operating profit
1.51
-0.62
5.06
3.16
OPM
1.59
-0.72
4.45
3.4
Depreciation
-1.53
-1.43
-0.9
-0.75
Interest expense
-0.52
-0.39
-0.12
-0.01
Other income
1.4
1.23
0.92
0.99
Profit before tax
0.85
-1.22
4.96
3.38
Taxes
-0.01
-0.58
-1.55
-1.08
Tax rate
-1.51
47.87
-31.35
-32.06
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.83
-1.8
3.4
2.3
Exceptional items
0
3.06
0
0
Net profit
0.83
1.25
3.4
2.3
yoy growth (%)
-32.95
-63.24
47.93
13.24
NPM
0.88
1.46
2.99
2.47
