iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

SAL Automotive Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

553
(2.45%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR SAL Automotive Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

94.54

85.46

113.7

92.98

yoy growth (%)

10.61

-24.83

22.28

-2.76

Raw materials

-69.39

-61.29

-83.48

-66.34

As % of sales

73.4

71.71

73.42

71.34

Employee costs

-16.71

-17.76

-16.95

-15.96

As % of sales

17.67

20.78

14.9

17.16

Other costs

-6.92

-7.03

-8.2

-7.51

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.32

8.23

7.21

8.08

Operating profit

1.51

-0.62

5.06

3.16

OPM

1.59

-0.72

4.45

3.4

Depreciation

-1.53

-1.43

-0.9

-0.75

Interest expense

-0.52

-0.39

-0.12

-0.01

Other income

1.4

1.23

0.92

0.99

Profit before tax

0.85

-1.22

4.96

3.38

Taxes

-0.01

-0.58

-1.55

-1.08

Tax rate

-1.51

47.87

-31.35

-32.06

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.83

-1.8

3.4

2.3

Exceptional items

0

3.06

0

0

Net profit

0.83

1.25

3.4

2.3

yoy growth (%)

-32.95

-63.24

47.93

13.24

NPM

0.88

1.46

2.99

2.47

SAL Automotive : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR SAL Automotive Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.