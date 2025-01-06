SAL Automotive Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.85
-1.22
4.96
3.38
Depreciation
-1.53
-1.43
-0.9
-0.75
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.58
-1.55
-1.08
Working capital
1.22
-2.51
1.2
0.39
Other operating items
Operating
0.52
-5.75
3.7
1.93
Capital expenditure
1.62
-1.43
2.7
1.92
Free cash flow
2.14
-7.18
6.4
3.85
Equity raised
61.35
58.63
53.03
48.94
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
14.55
8.31
3.83
0
Dividends paid
0
0
1.07
0.95
Net in cash
78.04
59.76
64.34
53.76
