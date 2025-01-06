iifl-logo-icon 1
SAL Automotive Ltd Cash Flow Statement

550
(0.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

SAL Automotive FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.85

-1.22

4.96

3.38

Depreciation

-1.53

-1.43

-0.9

-0.75

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.58

-1.55

-1.08

Working capital

1.22

-2.51

1.2

0.39

Other operating items

Operating

0.52

-5.75

3.7

1.93

Capital expenditure

1.62

-1.43

2.7

1.92

Free cash flow

2.14

-7.18

6.4

3.85

Equity raised

61.35

58.63

53.03

48.94

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

14.55

8.31

3.83

0

Dividends paid

0

0

1.07

0.95

Net in cash

78.04

59.76

64.34

53.76

