SAL Automotive Ltd AGM

SAL Automotive CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM25 Sep 202429 Aug 2024
We wish to inform your that the 49th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on 25th September, 2024 through VC/OAVM. in this regard please take note of the following:- 1. the cut off date will be 17th September, 2024 2. the register of members and share transfer book will remain closed from 18th September, 2024 to 19th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) The register of members and share transfer books will remain closed from 18th September, 2024 to 19th September, 2024 (both days inclusive). The cut off date will be 17th September, 2024 we wish to inform you that the 49th AGM of the Company was held today i.e. 25th September 2024, at 3:00 P.M through VC/OAVM, in this regard, we are pleased to submit herewith summary of proceeding of the AGM, pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, This is for your Information and Records Read less.. We wish to inform you that the 49th Annual General Meeting of the Company was held today, 25th September 2024 at 03:00 PM through video conferencing / Other Audio Visual means (OAVM), In this regard, we are pleased to submit herewith the summary of the proceeding of AGM. This For your information and record. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.09.2024)

SAL Automotive: Related News

No Record Found

