To the Members of

SAL Automotive Limited

Report on Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the standalone Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) financial statements of SAL AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED ("the company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements, give the information required by the Companies, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Ind AS; a) of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at March 31, 2024; and b) its profit (financial performance including other comprehensive income), and c) its Cash Flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under these Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibilities Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders information, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs (financial position), profit (financial performance including other comprehensive income), cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Companys or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

A. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level or assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standard on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatement can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

B. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

i) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

ii) Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and operating effectiveness of such controls.

iii) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

iv) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements, or if, such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

v) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

C. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

D. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

E. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonable be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

F. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonable be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure A statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 & 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2) As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.

c) the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind As financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014

e) on the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure B

g) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us.

i. the Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations, if any on its financial positions in its Standalone financial statements.

ii. the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. there has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024.

iv. a) the management of the company has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief, the company has not advanced or leased or invested any funds (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds), to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("intermediaries") with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other person(s) or entity(ies) identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("ultimate beneficiary") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries;

b) it has been represented by the management, that to the best of its knowledge and belief, the company has not received any funds from any person(s) or entity(ies) including foreign entities ("funding parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other person(s) or entity(ies) identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding party ("ultimate beneficiary") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries.

c) on the basis of such audit procedures that the auditors have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year, is in accordance with section 123 of the Act. As stated in Note 2.12 to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members ensuing Annual General Meeting.

The dividend declared is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declarationof dividend.

vi Based on our examination, which includes test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tempered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Compans (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companys (Audit & Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the year ending March 31, 2024.

For Mangla Associates Chartered Accountants (FRN 006796C) Place : Noida (A.P. Mangla) Date : May 29, 2024 Partner UDIN: 24080173BKEJOZ8627 Membership No. 080173

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STAND ALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF SAL AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED

I. (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records to show full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets (property, plant, and equipment) (B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) As explained, the company has a regular programme of physical verification of its fixed assets (property, plant, and equipment) by which fixed assets (property, plant and equipment) are verified in a phased manner. In accordance with the programme, certain assets (property, plant and equipment) were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. in our opinion, the periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties, which are disclosed in the financial statements, are held in the name of the Company, except that the title deed is still in the name of old name of the company Punjab Scooters Ltd and the name is yet to be changed.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and its intangible assets, during the year. Accordingly, the requirements under paragraph 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31st March 2024 for holding any benami

71 property under the Prohibition of Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(i)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

II. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, Physical verification of inventory has been conducted during the year and at the year-end by the management. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification is reasonable. Further no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed.

(b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limit in excess of 5 crores, from a bank on the basis of security of current assets, and according to the information and explanations given to us the quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company with the bank are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

III. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company, during the year, has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security, or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Party Partnerships or any other parties. Hence, the requirements under paragraph 3(iii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

IV. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any guarantee, loan, security or made any investment which falls under the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Act.

V. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits or deemed deposits covered by clause 3(v) of the order.

VI. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act in respect of the products manufactured by the Company and are of the opinion that prima-facie the prescribed accounts have been made and maintained, We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate and complete.

VII. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employee State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value added tax, Cess and any other statutory dues, and other statutory dues as applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and examination of records of the Company, the outstanding dues of income-tax, goods and service tax, customs duty, cess and any other statutory dues on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Central Excise and Service Tax Act 1994 Input credit of Service Tax 11, 41,954 2017-18 Commissioner (Appeals)- Central Goods and Service Tax has remanded the case to orignal Adjudicating officer, Patiala

VIII. According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Hence the provisions stated in clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

IX. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any lender.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us the short-term loans raised by the Company have been utilised for the purposes for which the loans were raised.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us funds raised by the Company on short terms basis have not been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates, or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures, or associate companies.

X. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised monies by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

Accordingly, the provisions stated in clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in clause 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

XI. (a) In our opinion and as per information and explanations given and during the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with generally accepted auditing practices in India, we have neither come across any fraud by the Company nor or any material fraud on the Company by its officers or employees noticed or reported during the year.

(b) We have not come across of any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company during the course of the audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, accordingly the provisions stated in clause (xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to Company.

(c) In our opinion and as per information and explanations given to us, no whistle-blower complaints have been received by the Company during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph (xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to Company.

XII. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in clause 3(xii)(a) to (c) of the Order is not applicable to Company.

XIII. According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on our examination of the records of the Company transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

XIV. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the internal auditors for the period under audit were considered by us.

XV. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the Company had not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and hence, provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to company. Accordingly, provisions stated in clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

XVI. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions stated in clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financials or Housing Finance Activities without any valid Certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India. Hence the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Hence, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Company does not have any CIC as part of its group. Hence the Provisions stated in paragraph clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

XVII. According to the information and explanations given to us the Company has not incurred cash losses during the current financial year and in the immediately preceeding financial year.

XVIII. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditor during the year, hence the provisions stated in clause 3(xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

XIX According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of financial ratios, ageing and expected date of realization of financial assets and payment of liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, are of the opinion that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company.

We are further of the view that our reporting is based on the facts brought to our notice up-to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all the liabilities due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they become due.

XX. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is now covered under Section 135 of the Act, however, this being the first year the provisions of Corporate Social Responsibility Obligation shall be applicable in the succeeding year effective from 1st April 2024. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xx)(a) to (b) of the Order are not applicable for the year to the Company.

XXI. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any Subsidiaries in India. Accordingly. Reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable

For Mangla Associates Chartered Accountants (FRN 006796C) Place : Noida (A.P. Mangla) Date : May 29, 2024 Partner UDIN: 24080173BKEJOZ8627 Membership No. 080173

ANNEXURE B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIALS STATEMENTS OF SAL AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Control under clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of SAL AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED (the Company) as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that are operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the " Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparations of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company: (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.