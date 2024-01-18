|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|29 May 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|-
|4.5
|45
|Final
|This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of SAL Automotive Limited in their meeting held today i.e. 29th May, 2024 has approved:- Recommended an equity dividend of 45% (Rs. 4.50 per share) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. the Dividend, if declared by the members of the company will be paid with in 30 day of the AGM.
