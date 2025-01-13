Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.82
9.82
9.82
9.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
180.19
170.03
164.99
156.02
Net Worth
190.01
179.85
174.81
165.84
Minority Interest
Debt
30.07
19.29
21.04
6.56
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.03
3.57
3.57
3.46
Total Liabilities
223.11
202.71
199.42
175.86
Fixed Assets
146.56
132.03
134.92
136.63
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.16
0.54
0
0
Networking Capital
75.33
69.7
63.8
38.53
Inventories
37.35
43.29
36.92
22.9
Inventory Days
37.7
Sundry Debtors
68.78
53.31
45.9
47.22
Debtor Days
77.75
Other Current Assets
8.25
6.07
4.97
5.92
Sundry Creditors
-12.66
-7.03
-9.13
-13.07
Creditor Days
21.52
Other Current Liabilities
-26.39
-25.94
-14.86
-24.44
Cash
1.05
0.43
0.7
0.72
Total Assets
223.1
202.7
199.42
175.88
