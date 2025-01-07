iifl-logo-icon 1
Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

174.55
(0.14%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:33:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

221.65

231.23

245.27

229.65

yoy growth (%)

-4.14

-5.72

6.8

-6.34

Raw materials

-118.95

-112.99

-135.62

-130.67

As % of sales

53.66

48.86

55.29

56.9

Employee costs

-45.01

-53.92

-56.14

-50.19

As % of sales

20.3

23.32

22.89

21.85

Other costs

-21.74

-25.82

-11.58

-8.35

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.8

11.17

4.72

3.63

Operating profit

35.95

38.48

41.92

40.42

OPM

16.21

16.64

17.09

17.6

Depreciation

-12.98

-12.76

-13.05

-12.86

Interest expense

-1.04

-1.03

-1.28

-1.73

Other income

1.41

1.26

2.07

1.19

Profit before tax

23.33

25.95

29.65

27.02

Taxes

-6

-6.35

-9.12

-7.25

Tax rate

-25.75

-24.48

-30.77

-26.82

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

17.32

19.59

20.52

19.77

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.37

-0.31

Net profit

17.32

19.59

20.15

19.45

yoy growth (%)

-11.6

-2.76

3.58

23.91

NPM

7.81

8.47

8.21

8.47

