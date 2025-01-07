Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
221.65
231.23
245.27
229.65
yoy growth (%)
-4.14
-5.72
6.8
-6.34
Raw materials
-118.95
-112.99
-135.62
-130.67
As % of sales
53.66
48.86
55.29
56.9
Employee costs
-45.01
-53.92
-56.14
-50.19
As % of sales
20.3
23.32
22.89
21.85
Other costs
-21.74
-25.82
-11.58
-8.35
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.8
11.17
4.72
3.63
Operating profit
35.95
38.48
41.92
40.42
OPM
16.21
16.64
17.09
17.6
Depreciation
-12.98
-12.76
-13.05
-12.86
Interest expense
-1.04
-1.03
-1.28
-1.73
Other income
1.41
1.26
2.07
1.19
Profit before tax
23.33
25.95
29.65
27.02
Taxes
-6
-6.35
-9.12
-7.25
Tax rate
-25.75
-24.48
-30.77
-26.82
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
17.32
19.59
20.52
19.77
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.37
-0.31
Net profit
17.32
19.59
20.15
19.45
yoy growth (%)
-11.6
-2.76
3.58
23.91
NPM
7.81
8.47
8.21
8.47
