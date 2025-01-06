iifl-logo-icon 1
Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

172.05
(-4.68%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

23.33

25.95

29.65

27.02

Depreciation

-12.98

-12.76

-13.05

-12.86

Tax paid

-6

-6.35

-9.12

-7.25

Working capital

9.12

9.71

3.32

1.24

Other operating items

Operating

13.46

16.54

10.79

8.14

Capital expenditure

155.69

5.99

-102.12

34.55

Free cash flow

169.15

22.53

-91.32

42.69

Equity raised

277.92

235.83

202.43

168.82

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-4.59

3.65

4.58

-0.3

Dividends paid

0

0

4.91

4.41

Net in cash

442.48

262.01

120.6

215.64

