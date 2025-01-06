Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
23.33
25.95
29.65
27.02
Depreciation
-12.98
-12.76
-13.05
-12.86
Tax paid
-6
-6.35
-9.12
-7.25
Working capital
9.12
9.71
3.32
1.24
Other operating items
Operating
13.46
16.54
10.79
8.14
Capital expenditure
155.69
5.99
-102.12
34.55
Free cash flow
169.15
22.53
-91.32
42.69
Equity raised
277.92
235.83
202.43
168.82
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-4.59
3.65
4.58
-0.3
Dividends paid
0
0
4.91
4.41
Net in cash
442.48
262.01
120.6
215.64
