iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd Share Price

178.7
(-1.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:24:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open180.5
  • Day's High183
  • 52 Wk High259.35
  • Prev. Close180.5
  • Day's Low175.3
  • 52 Wk Low 135
  • Turnover (lac)4.59
  • P/E12.64
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value193.83
  • EPS14.28
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)175.48
  • Div. Yield1.11
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

180.5

Prev. Close

180.5

Turnover(Lac.)

4.59

Day's High

183

Day's Low

175.3

52 Week's High

259.35

52 Week's Low

135

Book Value

193.83

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

175.48

P/E

12.64

EPS

14.28

Divi. Yield

1.11

Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd Corporate Action

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

17 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Aug, 2024

arrow

Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:33 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.87%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.87%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 33.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.82

9.82

9.82

9.82

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

180.19

170.03

164.99

156.02

Net Worth

190.01

179.85

174.81

165.84

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

221.65

231.23

245.27

229.65

yoy growth (%)

-4.14

-5.72

6.8

-6.34

Raw materials

-118.95

-112.99

-135.62

-130.67

As % of sales

53.66

48.86

55.29

56.9

Employee costs

-45.01

-53.92

-56.14

-50.19

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

23.33

25.95

29.65

27.02

Depreciation

-12.98

-12.76

-13.05

-12.86

Tax paid

-6

-6.35

-9.12

-7.25

Working capital

9.12

9.71

3.32

1.24

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-4.14

-5.72

6.8

-6.34

Op profit growth

-6.58

-8.19

3.7

13.89

EBIT growth

-9.64

-12.79

7.59

18.98

Net profit growth

-11.6

-2.76

3.58

23.91

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.05

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,240.25

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,067.8

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.25

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.85

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

S Karunakar

Whole Time Director

S Kishore

Independent Non Exe. Director

N Rishita

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pininti Raghu Prakash Swamy

Whole Time Director (Operatio

Monish Saripalli

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dinker Mishra

Independent Director

K.K. Kesavan

Independent Director

Sirisha Ramaraju

Independent Director

NandiniyVijay Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd

Summary

Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd was incorporated in March, 1985. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of auto components such as Pistons, Gudgeon Pins, Rings, Auto shafts required for commercial vehicles, tractors, and heavy-duty stationery engines. It has manufacturing plants at Bonthapally, Sangareddy Dist, T.S, and 2 units at Srikakulam Dist, Andhra Pradesh.Samkrg commenced its operation in 1988, initially faced astronomous problems and a recession in the auto industry. However, improved performance helped the company turn around in the year 1993-94. Samkrg is the major supplier to Bajaj Auto, LML, Kinetic Honda, TVS Motors, Kinetic Engineering and Maharashtra Scooters. OEM customer contribute 85%-95% to its sales while the rest is accounted for the replacement market.The company concentrates on high value-added and import-substitute products. It has successfully developed sophisticated piston ring assemblies to meet the requirements of highly fuel-efficient two-wheelers in piston ring materials like IKA and ductile iron (KVI), in accordance with DIN & JIS specifications.During the year 1998-99, the company successfully developed sophisticated piston assembles to meet the requiremens of highly fuel efficient and meeting pollution norms of Bi-wheelers, Four wheelers for Tractors and Stationary Engines and also pistion rings. The company has expanded its pistons plant located at Arinama Akkivalasa in the year 1999-2000, from half million to one million per annum. This expansio
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd share price today?

The Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹178.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd is ₹175.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd is 12.64 and 0.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd is ₹135 and ₹259.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd?

Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.02%, 3 Years at 3.87%, 1 Year at 17.70%, 6 Month at -19.83%, 3 Month at -5.94% and 1 Month at -2.04%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.87 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 33.12 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.