Summary

Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd was incorporated in March, 1985. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of auto components such as Pistons, Gudgeon Pins, Rings, Auto shafts required for commercial vehicles, tractors, and heavy-duty stationery engines. It has manufacturing plants at Bonthapally, Sangareddy Dist, T.S, and 2 units at Srikakulam Dist, Andhra Pradesh.Samkrg commenced its operation in 1988, initially faced astronomous problems and a recession in the auto industry. However, improved performance helped the company turn around in the year 1993-94. Samkrg is the major supplier to Bajaj Auto, LML, Kinetic Honda, TVS Motors, Kinetic Engineering and Maharashtra Scooters. OEM customer contribute 85%-95% to its sales while the rest is accounted for the replacement market.The company concentrates on high value-added and import-substitute products. It has successfully developed sophisticated piston ring assemblies to meet the requirements of highly fuel-efficient two-wheelers in piston ring materials like IKA and ductile iron (KVI), in accordance with DIN & JIS specifications.During the year 1998-99, the company successfully developed sophisticated piston assembles to meet the requiremens of highly fuel efficient and meeting pollution norms of Bi-wheelers, Four wheelers for Tractors and Stationary Engines and also pistion rings. The company has expanded its pistons plant located at Arinama Akkivalasa in the year 1999-2000, from half million to one million per annum. This expansio

