SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹180.5
Prev. Close₹180.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.59
Day's High₹183
Day's Low₹175.3
52 Week's High₹259.35
52 Week's Low₹135
Book Value₹193.83
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)175.48
P/E12.64
EPS14.28
Divi. Yield1.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.82
9.82
9.82
9.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
180.19
170.03
164.99
156.02
Net Worth
190.01
179.85
174.81
165.84
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
221.65
231.23
245.27
229.65
yoy growth (%)
-4.14
-5.72
6.8
-6.34
Raw materials
-118.95
-112.99
-135.62
-130.67
As % of sales
53.66
48.86
55.29
56.9
Employee costs
-45.01
-53.92
-56.14
-50.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
23.33
25.95
29.65
27.02
Depreciation
-12.98
-12.76
-13.05
-12.86
Tax paid
-6
-6.35
-9.12
-7.25
Working capital
9.12
9.71
3.32
1.24
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-4.14
-5.72
6.8
-6.34
Op profit growth
-6.58
-8.19
3.7
13.89
EBIT growth
-9.64
-12.79
7.59
18.98
Net profit growth
-11.6
-2.76
3.58
23.91
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.05
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,240.25
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,067.8
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.25
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.85
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
S Karunakar
Whole Time Director
S Kishore
Independent Non Exe. Director
N Rishita
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pininti Raghu Prakash Swamy
Whole Time Director (Operatio
Monish Saripalli
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dinker Mishra
Independent Director
K.K. Kesavan
Independent Director
Sirisha Ramaraju
Independent Director
NandiniyVijay Kumar
Reports by Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd
Summary
Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd was incorporated in March, 1985. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of auto components such as Pistons, Gudgeon Pins, Rings, Auto shafts required for commercial vehicles, tractors, and heavy-duty stationery engines. It has manufacturing plants at Bonthapally, Sangareddy Dist, T.S, and 2 units at Srikakulam Dist, Andhra Pradesh.Samkrg commenced its operation in 1988, initially faced astronomous problems and a recession in the auto industry. However, improved performance helped the company turn around in the year 1993-94. Samkrg is the major supplier to Bajaj Auto, LML, Kinetic Honda, TVS Motors, Kinetic Engineering and Maharashtra Scooters. OEM customer contribute 85%-95% to its sales while the rest is accounted for the replacement market.The company concentrates on high value-added and import-substitute products. It has successfully developed sophisticated piston ring assemblies to meet the requirements of highly fuel-efficient two-wheelers in piston ring materials like IKA and ductile iron (KVI), in accordance with DIN & JIS specifications.During the year 1998-99, the company successfully developed sophisticated piston assembles to meet the requiremens of highly fuel efficient and meeting pollution norms of Bi-wheelers, Four wheelers for Tractors and Stationary Engines and also pistion rings. The company has expanded its pistons plant located at Arinama Akkivalasa in the year 1999-2000, from half million to one million per annum. This expansio
The Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹178.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd is ₹175.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd is 12.64 and 0.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd is ₹135 and ₹259.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.02%, 3 Years at 3.87%, 1 Year at 17.70%, 6 Month at -19.83%, 3 Month at -5.94% and 1 Month at -2.04%.
