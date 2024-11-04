iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd Board Meeting

161
(2.16%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Samkrg Pistons CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting4 Nov 202421 Oct 2024
SAMKRG PISTONS & RINGS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting held today on November 4, 2024 Submission of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.11.2024)
Board Meeting30 Sep 202423 Sep 2024
SAMKRG PISTONS & RINGS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. September 30, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
SAMKRG PISTONS & RINGS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve l- To Consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2- To Consider and approve the resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer. 3- To Consider and approve the appointment of an Additional Independent Director. 4- To consider any other business with the permission of the chair. Submission of outcome of board meeting held on 12.08.2024 Revised outcome due to Inadvertently out come submitted without attachment copy of financial results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202415 May 2024
SAMKRG PISTONS & RINGS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting for the Financial Year 31st March 2024 to be on 29 May 2024. Board Meeting held on 29th May,2024 at 11:00am and concluded at 12:07p.m at the registered office of the Company to finalized the Audited Financial result. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 202423 Jan 2024
SAMKRG PISTONS & RINGS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting to be held on 12/02/2024 for the Quarter Ended 31.12.2023 Board Meeting for the Quarter Ended 31.12.2023 Financial Result for the Quarter Ended on 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Samkrg Pistons: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.