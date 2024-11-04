Board Meeting 4 Nov 2024 21 Oct 2024

SAMKRG PISTONS & RINGS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting held today on November 4, 2024 Submission of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.11.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Sep 2024 23 Sep 2024

SAMKRG PISTONS & RINGS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. September 30, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

SAMKRG PISTONS & RINGS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve l- To Consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2- To Consider and approve the resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer. 3- To Consider and approve the appointment of an Additional Independent Director. 4- To consider any other business with the permission of the chair. Submission of outcome of board meeting held on 12.08.2024 Revised outcome due to Inadvertently out come submitted without attachment copy of financial results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 15 May 2024

SAMKRG PISTONS & RINGS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting for the Financial Year 31st March 2024 to be on 29 May 2024. Board Meeting held on 29th May,2024 at 11:00am and concluded at 12:07p.m at the registered office of the Company to finalized the Audited Financial result. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 23 Jan 2024