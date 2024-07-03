Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd Summary

Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd was incorporated in March, 1985. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of auto components such as Pistons, Gudgeon Pins, Rings, Auto shafts required for commercial vehicles, tractors, and heavy-duty stationery engines. It has manufacturing plants at Bonthapally, Sangareddy Dist, T.S, and 2 units at Srikakulam Dist, Andhra Pradesh.Samkrg commenced its operation in 1988, initially faced astronomous problems and a recession in the auto industry. However, improved performance helped the company turn around in the year 1993-94. Samkrg is the major supplier to Bajaj Auto, LML, Kinetic Honda, TVS Motors, Kinetic Engineering and Maharashtra Scooters. OEM customer contribute 85%-95% to its sales while the rest is accounted for the replacement market.The company concentrates on high value-added and import-substitute products. It has successfully developed sophisticated piston ring assemblies to meet the requirements of highly fuel-efficient two-wheelers in piston ring materials like IKA and ductile iron (KVI), in accordance with DIN & JIS specifications.During the year 1998-99, the company successfully developed sophisticated piston assembles to meet the requiremens of highly fuel efficient and meeting pollution norms of Bi-wheelers, Four wheelers for Tractors and Stationary Engines and also pistion rings. The company has expanded its pistons plant located at Arinama Akkivalasa in the year 1999-2000, from half million to one million per annum. This expansion is fully financed by internal accruals and loans from Financial Institutions.To supply piston and piston rings the company has entered into an agreement with M/s Honda Motorcycles and Scooter India. The company has been using the Japanese experts for upgradation of technology of Piston Rings and Pistons for four stroke vehicles. Samkrg is set to extend its product range for diesel engines of tractors and LVCs.In the year 2001-02, the installed capacity of Pistons, Piston Rings & Piston Pins was increased to 50 Million nos, 100 Million nos & 50 million nos respectively with an additioal investment of Rs.6.43 crores.Samkrg is supplying Pistons, Piston Rings for Piaggio-Italy for their Two and Three Wheelers and developing for Four stroke motor cycles and Tecumseh-Europa for Four stroke small engines in 2002-03.The Company during the year 2003-04 developed sophisticated surface coating Processes of piston for exports including molykote and developed new models for M/s. Honda Siel Power Products and M/s. Honda Motor Cycles & Scooters Ltd., and Ring Carrier Pistons for Diesel Trucks and Tractors for exports.During December 2015, the Green Field 2nd Steel Ring plant (Plant-IV) commissioned at Bonthapally. In February 2016, the PVD Coating process was introduced to the Company and further, All steel ring sets was launched in 2017.