Sampre Nutritions Ltd Book Closer

51.48
(-0.68%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Sampre Nutrition CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser6 Sep 202326 Sep 202329 Sep 2023
Intimation about relevant dates for E-voting: Cut-off Date for the members who will be entitled for remote e-voting and voting at the AGM: Friday, 22ndSeptember, 2023. Date and time remote e-voting: Tuesday, 26th September, 2023 at 09:00 A.M -Thursday, 28th September, 2023 at 5:00 P.M Further Pursuant to Regulation 34 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed Annual Report of the Company for the financial year 2022-23.

