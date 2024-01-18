|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|6 Sep 2023
|26 Sep 2023
|29 Sep 2023
|Intimation about relevant dates for E-voting: Cut-off Date for the members who will be entitled for remote e-voting and voting at the AGM: Friday, 22ndSeptember, 2023. Date and time remote e-voting: Tuesday, 26th September, 2023 at 09:00 A.M -Thursday, 28th September, 2023 at 5:00 P.M Further Pursuant to Regulation 34 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed Annual Report of the Company for the financial year 2022-23.
