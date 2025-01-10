Samrat Forgings Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
26.57
23.5
18.45
14.84
Net Worth
31.57
28.5
23.45
19.84
Minority Interest
Debt
78.36
61.76
48.87
44.91
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6
4.84
3.68
3.46
Total Liabilities
115.93
95.1
76
68.21
Fixed Assets
71.4
53.79
33.97
29.28
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.18
1.54
1.24
1.35
Networking Capital
40.88
38.19
39.97
36.78
Inventories
50.99
45.67
47.76
43.38
Inventory Days
134.5
Sundry Debtors
21.13
23.33
18.5
21.04
Debtor Days
65.23
Other Current Assets
5.85
2.97
3.86
3.67
Sundry Creditors
-32.88
-29.91
-26.25
-26.5
Creditor Days
82.16
Other Current Liabilities
-4.21
-3.87
-3.9
-4.81
Cash
1.45
1.58
0.82
0.81
Total Assets
115.91
95.1
76
68.22
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.