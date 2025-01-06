iifl-logo-icon 1
Samrat Forgings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

322
(-7.47%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Samrat Forgings Ltd

Samrat Forgings FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3

0.3

1.18

1.75

Depreciation

-2.96

-2.98

-2.52

-2.23

Tax paid

-0.75

-0.26

-0.17

-0.45

Working capital

9.33

3.91

0.88

4.27

Other operating items

Operating

8.61

0.96

-0.61

3.33

Capital expenditure

0.54

4.88

8.72

3.39

Free cash flow

9.16

5.84

8.1

6.72

Equity raised

25.03

24.47

22.09

19.5

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

32.2

19.52

16.84

17.06

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

66.39

49.83

47.03

43.28

QUICKLINKS FOR Samrat Forgings Ltd

