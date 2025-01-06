Samrat Forgings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3
0.3
1.18
1.75
Depreciation
-2.96
-2.98
-2.52
-2.23
Tax paid
-0.75
-0.26
-0.17
-0.45
Working capital
9.33
3.91
0.88
4.27
Other operating items
Operating
8.61
0.96
-0.61
3.33
Capital expenditure
0.54
4.88
8.72
3.39
Free cash flow
9.16
5.84
8.1
6.72
Equity raised
25.03
24.47
22.09
19.5
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
32.2
19.52
16.84
17.06
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
66.39
49.83
47.03
43.28
