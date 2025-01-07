Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
117.71
82.1
96.17
79.96
yoy growth (%)
43.36
-14.62
20.27
12.67
Raw materials
-63.39
-37.74
-44.25
-36.73
As % of sales
53.85
45.97
46.01
45.93
Employee costs
-14.65
-13.53
-14.48
-12.38
As % of sales
12.45
16.48
15.05
15.48
Other costs
-28.29
-22.36
-29.39
-23.3
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.03
27.23
30.56
29.14
Operating profit
11.37
8.45
8.05
7.53
OPM
9.66
10.3
8.37
9.42
Depreciation
-2.96
-2.98
-2.52
-2.23
Interest expense
-5.61
-5.47
-4.73
-3.96
Other income
0.21
0.3
0.39
0.4
Profit before tax
3
0.3
1.18
1.75
Taxes
-0.75
-0.26
-0.17
-0.45
Tax rate
-25.23
-87.17
-14.56
-26.15
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.24
0.03
1.01
1.29
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.24
0.03
1.01
1.29
yoy growth (%)
5,646.8
-96.13
-21.65
156.9
NPM
1.91
0.04
1.05
1.61
