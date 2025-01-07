iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Samrat Forgings Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

354.95
(10.23%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:37:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Samrat Forgings Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

117.71

82.1

96.17

79.96

yoy growth (%)

43.36

-14.62

20.27

12.67

Raw materials

-63.39

-37.74

-44.25

-36.73

As % of sales

53.85

45.97

46.01

45.93

Employee costs

-14.65

-13.53

-14.48

-12.38

As % of sales

12.45

16.48

15.05

15.48

Other costs

-28.29

-22.36

-29.39

-23.3

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.03

27.23

30.56

29.14

Operating profit

11.37

8.45

8.05

7.53

OPM

9.66

10.3

8.37

9.42

Depreciation

-2.96

-2.98

-2.52

-2.23

Interest expense

-5.61

-5.47

-4.73

-3.96

Other income

0.21

0.3

0.39

0.4

Profit before tax

3

0.3

1.18

1.75

Taxes

-0.75

-0.26

-0.17

-0.45

Tax rate

-25.23

-87.17

-14.56

-26.15

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.24

0.03

1.01

1.29

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.24

0.03

1.01

1.29

yoy growth (%)

5,646.8

-96.13

-21.65

156.9

NPM

1.91

0.04

1.05

1.61

Samrat Forgings : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Samrat Forgings Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.