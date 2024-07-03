SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹358.95
Prev. Close₹348
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.09
Day's High₹358.95
Day's Low₹310.05
52 Week's High₹439.95
52 Week's Low₹260.05
Book Value₹69.56
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)161.03
P/E44.44
EPS7.83
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
26.57
23.5
18.45
14.84
Net Worth
31.57
28.5
23.45
19.84
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
117.71
82.1
96.17
79.96
yoy growth (%)
43.36
-14.62
20.27
12.67
Raw materials
-63.39
-37.74
-44.25
-36.73
As % of sales
53.85
45.97
46.01
45.93
Employee costs
-14.65
-13.53
-14.48
-12.38
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3
0.3
1.18
1.75
Depreciation
-2.96
-2.98
-2.52
-2.23
Tax paid
-0.75
-0.26
-0.17
-0.45
Working capital
9.33
3.91
0.88
4.27
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
43.36
-14.62
20.27
12.67
Op profit growth
34.43
5.06
6.82
16.03
EBIT growth
49.1
-2.36
3.62
24.24
Net profit growth
5,646.8
-96.13
-21.65
156.9
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.55
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.05
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,435
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
485.75
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.15
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rakesh Mohan Kumar
Director
Ajay Kapoor
Director
Bindu Chowdhary
Company Secretary
Sandeep Kumar
Director
RITU JOSHI
Director
Ashok Lakhanpal
Independent Director
Amita Arora
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Samrat Forgings Ltd
Summary
Samrat Forgings Limited was incorporated in year 1981. The Company is the largest suppliers of quality forgings in the country and accredited with IATF 16949-2016 certification from one of the renowned international agency. The company has highly sophisticated specialized CNC machines and also supplying fully machined components to renowned OEMs.At present, the Company operates in the business of manufacturing closed die steel forgings and machined components. Besides, it manufactures and supply wide range of components to customers in automotive and non-automotive industries. The company is already in the process of commissioning capacity expansion of its crankshaft machinery line by another 50% of the installed capacity. Also, it offered to machine engine camshafts, which presently is supplied in raw forgings state thus increasing sales and value addition. In addition, more CNC machines are planned to strengthen machining capacities. Moreover, the company has developed many new parts both for domestic as well as export markets for growth.
Read More
The Samrat Forgings Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹322.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Samrat Forgings Ltd is ₹161.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Samrat Forgings Ltd is 44.44 and 5.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Samrat Forgings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Samrat Forgings Ltd is ₹260.05 and ₹439.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Samrat Forgings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.50%, 3 Years at 30.94%, 1 Year at -17.89%, 6 Month at 5.44%, 3 Month at 3.88% and 1 Month at -0.43%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.