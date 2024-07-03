iifl-logo-icon 1
Samrat Forgings Ltd Share Price

322.05
(-7.46%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:18:00 PM

  • Open358.95
  • Day's High358.95
  • 52 Wk High439.95
  • Prev. Close348
  • Day's Low310.05
  • 52 Wk Low 260.05
  • Turnover (lac)0.09
  • P/E44.44
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value69.56
  • EPS7.83
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)161.03
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Samrat Forgings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

358.95

Prev. Close

348

Turnover(Lac.)

0.09

Day's High

358.95

Day's Low

310.05

52 Week's High

439.95

52 Week's Low

260.05

Book Value

69.56

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

161.03

P/E

44.44

EPS

7.83

Divi. Yield

0

Samrat Forgings Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Samrat Forgings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Samrat Forgings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:33 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.98%

Non-Promoter- 3.32%

Institutions: 3.30%

Non-Institutions: 21.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Samrat Forgings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

26.57

23.5

18.45

14.84

Net Worth

31.57

28.5

23.45

19.84

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

117.71

82.1

96.17

79.96

yoy growth (%)

43.36

-14.62

20.27

12.67

Raw materials

-63.39

-37.74

-44.25

-36.73

As % of sales

53.85

45.97

46.01

45.93

Employee costs

-14.65

-13.53

-14.48

-12.38

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3

0.3

1.18

1.75

Depreciation

-2.96

-2.98

-2.52

-2.23

Tax paid

-0.75

-0.26

-0.17

-0.45

Working capital

9.33

3.91

0.88

4.27

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

43.36

-14.62

20.27

12.67

Op profit growth

34.43

5.06

6.82

16.03

EBIT growth

49.1

-2.36

3.62

24.24

Net profit growth

5,646.8

-96.13

-21.65

156.9

No Record Found

Samrat Forgings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.55

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.05

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,435

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

485.75

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.15

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Samrat Forgings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rakesh Mohan Kumar

Director

Ajay Kapoor

Director

Bindu Chowdhary

Company Secretary

Sandeep Kumar

Director

RITU JOSHI

Director

Ashok Lakhanpal

Independent Director

Amita Arora

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Samrat Forgings Ltd

Summary

Samrat Forgings Limited was incorporated in year 1981. The Company is the largest suppliers of quality forgings in the country and accredited with IATF 16949-2016 certification from one of the renowned international agency. The company has highly sophisticated specialized CNC machines and also supplying fully machined components to renowned OEMs.At present, the Company operates in the business of manufacturing closed die steel forgings and machined components. Besides, it manufactures and supply wide range of components to customers in automotive and non-automotive industries. The company is already in the process of commissioning capacity expansion of its crankshaft machinery line by another 50% of the installed capacity. Also, it offered to machine engine camshafts, which presently is supplied in raw forgings state thus increasing sales and value addition. In addition, more CNC machines are planned to strengthen machining capacities. Moreover, the company has developed many new parts both for domestic as well as export markets for growth.
Company FAQs

What is the Samrat Forgings Ltd share price today?

The Samrat Forgings Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹322.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Samrat Forgings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Samrat Forgings Ltd is ₹161.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Samrat Forgings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Samrat Forgings Ltd is 44.44 and 5.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Samrat Forgings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Samrat Forgings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Samrat Forgings Ltd is ₹260.05 and ₹439.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Samrat Forgings Ltd?

Samrat Forgings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.50%, 3 Years at 30.94%, 1 Year at -17.89%, 6 Month at 5.44%, 3 Month at 3.88% and 1 Month at -0.43%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Samrat Forgings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Samrat Forgings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.98 %
Institutions - 3.30 %
Public - 21.72 %

