Summary

Samrat Forgings Limited was incorporated in year 1981. The Company is the largest suppliers of quality forgings in the country and accredited with IATF 16949-2016 certification from one of the renowned international agency. The company has highly sophisticated specialized CNC machines and also supplying fully machined components to renowned OEMs.At present, the Company operates in the business of manufacturing closed die steel forgings and machined components. Besides, it manufactures and supply wide range of components to customers in automotive and non-automotive industries. The company is already in the process of commissioning capacity expansion of its crankshaft machinery line by another 50% of the installed capacity. Also, it offered to machine engine camshafts, which presently is supplied in raw forgings state thus increasing sales and value addition. In addition, more CNC machines are planned to strengthen machining capacities. Moreover, the company has developed many new parts both for domestic as well as export markets for growth.

Read More