iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Samrat Forgings Ltd Board Meeting

347
(8.07%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Samrat Forgings CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Samrat Forgings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Please refer to attached pdf (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting27 Aug 202427 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 27th August, 2024 is attached herewith. Intimation of change in Directorate is attached herewith.
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Samrat Forgings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday August 14 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Further as informed vide our letter no. SFL/2024-25/115 dated 26.06.2024 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed for the Designated Persons till 48 (forty eight) hours after the declaration of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
Samrat Forgings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Outcome to Board Meeting held on 29.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
Samrat Forgings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday February 10 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023. Further as informed vide our letter no. SFL/2023-24/233 dated 26.12.2023 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed for the Designated Persons till 48 (forty eight) hours after the declaration of unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 10.02.2024 is attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)

Samrat Forgings: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Samrat Forgings Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.