Samrat Pharmachem Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.09
3.09
3.09
3.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
61.91
60.05
43.73
26.55
Net Worth
65
63.14
46.82
29.64
Minority Interest
Debt
8.45
18.66
7.52
8.79
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.78
0.68
0.6
0.53
Total Liabilities
74.23
82.48
54.94
38.96
Fixed Assets
10.72
10.7
9.99
9.4
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.93
1.88
0.01
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.44
0.43
0.14
0.1
Networking Capital
50.42
57.57
30.11
26.96
Inventories
20.68
32.53
12.42
11.4
Inventory Days
23.24
Sundry Debtors
69.28
51.67
43.57
33.01
Debtor Days
67.3
Other Current Assets
8.41
7.91
3.93
1.08
Sundry Creditors
-47.67
-31.88
-23.39
-17.66
Creditor Days
36
Other Current Liabilities
-0.27
-2.66
-6.42
-0.86
Cash
9.73
11.89
14.71
2.51
Total Assets
74.24
82.47
54.96
38.97
