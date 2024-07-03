SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹403.9
Prev. Close₹399.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.86
Day's High₹407
Day's Low₹381.05
52 Week's High₹646
52 Week's Low₹320
Book Value₹224.64
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)120.2
P/E19.07
EPS20.93
Divi. Yield0.25
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.09
3.09
3.09
3.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
61.91
60.05
43.73
26.55
Net Worth
65
63.14
46.82
29.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
179.01
137.45
111.13
92.52
yoy growth (%)
30.23
23.67
20.12
30.19
Raw materials
-164.24
-125.61
-102.62
-81.92
As % of sales
91.74
91.38
92.33
88.54
Employee costs
-1.49
-1.44
-1.38
-1.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
7.36
5.79
2.15
4.92
Depreciation
-0.49
-0.42
-0.41
-0.41
Tax paid
-2.01
-1.54
-0.62
-1.7
Working capital
3.61
5.53
-1.22
5.89
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
30.23
23.67
20.12
30.19
Op profit growth
30.75
108.66
-46.6
61.6
EBIT growth
27.49
110.67
-44.39
69.61
Net profit growth
25.87
175.9
-52.26
83.35
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Lalit Mehta
Director & CFO
Rajesh Mehta
Independent Director
Renu P Dharod
Executive Director
Megh Mehta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nishant Kankaria
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Samrat Pharmachem Ltd
Summary
Samrat Pharmachem Ltd was incorporated on June 16, 1992. The Companys principal activities are manufacturing and selling chemicals.The Company floated a new 100% subsidiary company during the year 2003-04 named as Samrat Remedies Limited to carry on activities of Manufacturing of Pharmaceutical Bulk Drugs & Chemicals.
Read More
The Samrat Pharmachem Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹389 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Samrat Pharmachem Ltd is ₹120.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Samrat Pharmachem Ltd is 19.07 and 1.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Samrat Pharmachem Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Samrat Pharmachem Ltd is ₹320 and ₹646 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Samrat Pharmachem Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.54%, 3 Years at 3.89%, 1 Year at 4.69%, 6 Month at 19.24%, 3 Month at -30.39% and 1 Month at 2.06%.
