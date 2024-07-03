iifl-logo-icon 1
Samrat Pharmachem Ltd Share Price

389
(-2.56%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:49:00 PM

  • Open403.9
  • Day's High407
  • 52 Wk High646
  • Prev. Close399.2
  • Day's Low381.05
  • 52 Wk Low 320
  • Turnover (lac)3.86
  • P/E19.07
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value224.64
  • EPS20.93
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)120.2
  • Div. Yield0.25
No Records Found

Samrat Pharmachem Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

403.9

Prev. Close

399.2

Turnover(Lac.)

3.86

Day's High

407

Day's Low

381.05

52 Week's High

646

52 Week's Low

320

Book Value

224.64

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

120.2

P/E

19.07

EPS

20.93

Divi. Yield

0.25

Samrat Pharmachem Ltd Corporate Action

27 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 May, 2024

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 19 Sep, 2024

arrow

Samrat Pharmachem Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Samrat Pharmachem Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:20 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.95%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.95%

Non-Promoter- 3.45%

Institutions: 3.45%

Non-Institutions: 47.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Samrat Pharmachem Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.09

3.09

3.09

3.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

61.91

60.05

43.73

26.55

Net Worth

65

63.14

46.82

29.64

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

179.01

137.45

111.13

92.52

yoy growth (%)

30.23

23.67

20.12

30.19

Raw materials

-164.24

-125.61

-102.62

-81.92

As % of sales

91.74

91.38

92.33

88.54

Employee costs

-1.49

-1.44

-1.38

-1.29

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

7.36

5.79

2.15

4.92

Depreciation

-0.49

-0.42

-0.41

-0.41

Tax paid

-2.01

-1.54

-0.62

-1.7

Working capital

3.61

5.53

-1.22

5.89

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

30.23

23.67

20.12

30.19

Op profit growth

30.75

108.66

-46.6

61.6

EBIT growth

27.49

110.67

-44.39

69.61

Net profit growth

25.87

175.9

-52.26

83.35

No Record Found

Samrat Pharmachem Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Samrat Pharmachem Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Lalit Mehta

Director & CFO

Rajesh Mehta

Independent Director

Renu P Dharod

Executive Director

Megh Mehta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nishant Kankaria

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Samrat Pharmachem Ltd

Summary

Samrat Pharmachem Ltd was incorporated on June 16, 1992. The Companys principal activities are manufacturing and selling chemicals.The Company floated a new 100% subsidiary company during the year 2003-04 named as Samrat Remedies Limited to carry on activities of Manufacturing of Pharmaceutical Bulk Drugs & Chemicals.
Company FAQs

What is the Samrat Pharmachem Ltd share price today?

The Samrat Pharmachem Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹389 today.

What is the Market Cap of Samrat Pharmachem Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Samrat Pharmachem Ltd is ₹120.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Samrat Pharmachem Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Samrat Pharmachem Ltd is 19.07 and 1.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Samrat Pharmachem Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Samrat Pharmachem Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Samrat Pharmachem Ltd is ₹320 and ₹646 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Samrat Pharmachem Ltd?

Samrat Pharmachem Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.54%, 3 Years at 3.89%, 1 Year at 4.69%, 6 Month at 19.24%, 3 Month at -30.39% and 1 Month at 2.06%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Samrat Pharmachem Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Samrat Pharmachem Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.95 %
Institutions - 3.45 %
Public - 47.59 %

