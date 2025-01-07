iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Samrat Pharmachem Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

388
(-0.26%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Samrat Pharmachem Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

179.01

137.45

111.13

92.52

yoy growth (%)

30.23

23.67

20.12

30.19

Raw materials

-164.24

-125.61

-102.62

-81.92

As % of sales

91.74

91.38

92.33

88.54

Employee costs

-1.49

-1.44

-1.38

-1.29

As % of sales

0.83

1.05

1.24

1.4

Other costs

-4.6

-3.76

-3.95

-3.35

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.57

2.73

3.55

3.62

Operating profit

8.66

6.62

3.17

5.95

OPM

4.84

4.82

2.85

6.43

Depreciation

-0.49

-0.42

-0.41

-0.41

Interest expense

-1.27

-0.97

-1.05

-0.86

Other income

0.46

0.57

0.45

0.24

Profit before tax

7.36

5.79

2.15

4.92

Taxes

-2.01

-1.54

-0.62

-1.7

Tax rate

-27.31

-26.7

-28.83

-34.62

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.35

4.24

1.53

3.21

Exceptional items

-0.01

-0.01

0

0

Net profit

5.33

4.23

1.53

3.21

yoy growth (%)

25.87

175.9

-52.26

83.35

NPM

2.97

3.08

1.38

3.47

Samrat Pharma : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Samrat Pharmachem Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.