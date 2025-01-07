Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
179.01
137.45
111.13
92.52
yoy growth (%)
30.23
23.67
20.12
30.19
Raw materials
-164.24
-125.61
-102.62
-81.92
As % of sales
91.74
91.38
92.33
88.54
Employee costs
-1.49
-1.44
-1.38
-1.29
As % of sales
0.83
1.05
1.24
1.4
Other costs
-4.6
-3.76
-3.95
-3.35
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.57
2.73
3.55
3.62
Operating profit
8.66
6.62
3.17
5.95
OPM
4.84
4.82
2.85
6.43
Depreciation
-0.49
-0.42
-0.41
-0.41
Interest expense
-1.27
-0.97
-1.05
-0.86
Other income
0.46
0.57
0.45
0.24
Profit before tax
7.36
5.79
2.15
4.92
Taxes
-2.01
-1.54
-0.62
-1.7
Tax rate
-27.31
-26.7
-28.83
-34.62
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.35
4.24
1.53
3.21
Exceptional items
-0.01
-0.01
0
0
Net profit
5.33
4.23
1.53
3.21
yoy growth (%)
25.87
175.9
-52.26
83.35
NPM
2.97
3.08
1.38
3.47
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.