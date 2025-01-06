Samrat Pharmachem Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
7.36
5.79
2.15
4.92
Depreciation
-0.49
-0.42
-0.41
-0.41
Tax paid
-2.01
-1.54
-0.62
-1.7
Working capital
3.61
5.53
-1.22
5.89
Other operating items
Operating
8.46
9.35
-0.1
8.69
Capital expenditure
2.56
0.52
0.3
0.37
Free cash flow
11.02
9.87
0.19
9.07
Equity raised
42.42
33.95
30.88
24.44
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-0.62
2.88
-2.86
4.77
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
52.83
46.7
28.22
38.28
