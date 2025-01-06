iifl-logo-icon 1
Samrat Pharmachem Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Samrat Pharma FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

7.36

5.79

2.15

4.92

Depreciation

-0.49

-0.42

-0.41

-0.41

Tax paid

-2.01

-1.54

-0.62

-1.7

Working capital

3.61

5.53

-1.22

5.89

Other operating items

Operating

8.46

9.35

-0.1

8.69

Capital expenditure

2.56

0.52

0.3

0.37

Free cash flow

11.02

9.87

0.19

9.07

Equity raised

42.42

33.95

30.88

24.44

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-0.62

2.88

-2.86

4.77

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

52.83

46.7

28.22

38.28

