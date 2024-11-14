|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|27 Sep 2024
|SAMRAT PHARMACHEM LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|29 Jun 2024
|SAMRAT PHARMACHEM LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-As) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. The Board has considered and took on record the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Jul 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|Appointment of Mr. Manishkumar Indukumar Pipalia and Mr. Sachin Samir Kothary as Non-Executive Independent Directors of the Company for a term of 5 consecutive years each with effect from July 23, 2024, subject to approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming 32nd AGM
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|28 Mar 2024
|SAMRAT PHARMACHEM LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. The Board of Directors may consider a proposal to recommend dividend on the equity shares of the company for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 28/03/2024) The Board of Directors approved and adopted Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. Recommendation of Dividend @ 10% on paid up capital of the company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|29 Dec 2023
|SAMRAT PHARMACHEM LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at 03:00 P.M. on Wednesday the 14th day of February 2024 at the Corporate Office of the Company at 701/702 Business Square M. A. Road Andheri (West) Mumbai - 400 058 inter alia to consider and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-As) for the quarter ended December 31 2023. The Company shall intimate to the exchanges the Un-Audited financial results upon the conclusion of the aforesaid Board Meeting and will arrange for the announcement of the same in the Press and on the companys website as required under the Listing Agreement. We wish to inform you that the Board has considered and took on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
