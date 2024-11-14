Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 27 Sep 2024

SAMRAT PHARMACHEM LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 29 Jun 2024

SAMRAT PHARMACHEM LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-As) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. The Board has considered and took on record the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Jul 2024 25 Jul 2024

Appointment of Mr. Manishkumar Indukumar Pipalia and Mr. Sachin Samir Kothary as Non-Executive Independent Directors of the Company for a term of 5 consecutive years each with effect from July 23, 2024, subject to approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming 32nd AGM

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 28 Mar 2024

SAMRAT PHARMACHEM LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. The Board of Directors may consider a proposal to recommend dividend on the equity shares of the company for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 28/03/2024) The Board of Directors approved and adopted Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. Recommendation of Dividend @ 10% on paid up capital of the company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 29 Dec 2023