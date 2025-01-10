Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.15
3.15
3.15
3.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-12.22
-15.16
-14.86
-14.49
Net Worth
-9.07
-12.01
-11.71
-11.34
Minority Interest
Debt
14.99
16.05
16.69
16.05
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
5.92
4.04
4.98
4.71
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.02
0.02
0.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.71
3.46
3.46
3.43
Networking Capital
1.16
0.53
1.41
1.23
Inventories
0
0.57
0.57
0.57
Inventory Days
260.06
Sundry Debtors
1.2
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.94
1.21
3.1
3.06
Sundry Creditors
-0.4
-0.38
-0.4
-0.49
Creditor Days
223.56
Other Current Liabilities
-0.58
-0.87
-1.86
-1.91
Cash
1.04
0.03
0.09
0.02
Total Assets
5.92
4.04
4.98
4.71
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.