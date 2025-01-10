iifl-logo-icon 1
Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.15

3.15

3.15

3.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-12.22

-15.16

-14.86

-14.49

Net Worth

-9.07

-12.01

-11.71

-11.34

Minority Interest

Debt

14.99

16.05

16.69

16.05

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

5.92

4.04

4.98

4.71

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.02

0.02

0.03

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

3.71

3.46

3.46

3.43

Networking Capital

1.16

0.53

1.41

1.23

Inventories

0

0.57

0.57

0.57

Inventory Days

260.06

Sundry Debtors

1.2

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.94

1.21

3.1

3.06

Sundry Creditors

-0.4

-0.38

-0.4

-0.49

Creditor Days

223.56

Other Current Liabilities

-0.58

-0.87

-1.86

-1.91

Cash

1.04

0.03

0.09

0.02

Total Assets

5.92

4.04

4.98

4.71

