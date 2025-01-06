iifl-logo-icon 1
Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

39.9
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.18

-0.1

-1.15

-1.47

Depreciation

0

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

Tax paid

0

0.73

0

-0.24

Working capital

-0.41

0.88

1.49

-24.95

Other operating items

Operating

-0.23

1.49

0.31

-26.69

Capital expenditure

0

4.01

0

-4.33

Free cash flow

-0.23

5.5

0.31

-31.02

Equity raised

-29.34

-30.61

-28.3

-24.85

Investing

0

0

0

-2.25

Financing

32.77

32.65

29.37

46.49

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

3.19

7.53

1.37

-11.64

