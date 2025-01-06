Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.18
-0.1
-1.15
-1.47
Depreciation
0
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0.73
0
-0.24
Working capital
-0.41
0.88
1.49
-24.95
Other operating items
Operating
-0.23
1.49
0.31
-26.69
Capital expenditure
0
4.01
0
-4.33
Free cash flow
-0.23
5.5
0.31
-31.02
Equity raised
-29.34
-30.61
-28.3
-24.85
Investing
0
0
0
-2.25
Financing
32.77
32.65
29.37
46.49
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
3.19
7.53
1.37
-11.64
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.