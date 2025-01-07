iifl-logo-icon 1
Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

37.91
(-4.99%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.8

0.67

0.68

4.88

yoy growth (%)

18.02

-0.46

-86.05

-95.31

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.07

-0.15

-0.45

As % of sales

8.13

10.74

23.11

9.24

Other costs

-0.54

-1.08

-1.82

-7.08

As % of sales (Other Cost)

68.25

160.4

268.53

145.11

Operating profit

0.18

-0.48

-1.3

-2.65

OPM

23.61

-71.14

-191.64

-54.35

Depreciation

0

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

Interest expense

0

0

-0.01

-0.06

Other income

0

0.4

0.19

1.27

Profit before tax

0.18

-0.1

-1.15

-1.47

Taxes

0

0.73

0

-0.24

Tax rate

-4.91

-714.79

0

16.95

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.18

0.63

-1.15

-1.72

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.18

0.63

-1.15

-1.72

yoy growth (%)

-71.66

-154.98

-32.84

-139.68

NPM

22.51

93.78

-169.77

-35.26

