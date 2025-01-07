Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.8
0.67
0.68
4.88
yoy growth (%)
18.02
-0.46
-86.05
-95.31
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.07
-0.15
-0.45
As % of sales
8.13
10.74
23.11
9.24
Other costs
-0.54
-1.08
-1.82
-7.08
As % of sales (Other Cost)
68.25
160.4
268.53
145.11
Operating profit
0.18
-0.48
-1.3
-2.65
OPM
23.61
-71.14
-191.64
-54.35
Depreciation
0
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
Interest expense
0
0
-0.01
-0.06
Other income
0
0.4
0.19
1.27
Profit before tax
0.18
-0.1
-1.15
-1.47
Taxes
0
0.73
0
-0.24
Tax rate
-4.91
-714.79
0
16.95
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.18
0.63
-1.15
-1.72
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.18
0.63
-1.15
-1.72
yoy growth (%)
-71.66
-154.98
-32.84
-139.68
NPM
22.51
93.78
-169.77
-35.26
