iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd Share Price

41.9
(-0.24%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:56:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open41.9
  • Day's High42
  • 52 Wk High87.55
  • Prev. Close42
  • Day's Low41.8
  • 52 Wk Low 18.51
  • Turnover (lac)0.14
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-40.6
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13.2
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

41.9

Prev. Close

42

Turnover(Lac.)

0.14

Day's High

42

Day's Low

41.8

52 Week's High

87.55

52 Week's Low

18.51

Book Value

-40.6

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13.2

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

11 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:23 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.98%

Non-Promoter- 1.18%

Institutions: 1.18%

Non-Institutions: 23.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.15

3.15

3.15

3.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-12.22

-15.16

-14.86

-14.49

Net Worth

-9.07

-12.01

-11.71

-11.34

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.8

0.67

0.68

4.88

yoy growth (%)

18.02

-0.46

-86.05

-95.31

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.07

-0.15

-0.45

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.18

-0.1

-1.15

-1.47

Depreciation

0

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

Tax paid

0

0.73

0

-0.24

Working capital

-0.41

0.88

1.49

-24.95

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

18.02

-0.46

-86.05

-95.31

Op profit growth

-139.17

-63.05

-50.82

-118.18

EBIT growth

-295.05

-91.46

-18.96

-108.59

Net profit growth

-71.66

-154.98

-32.84

-139.68

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Sanjyot Rangnekar

Independent Director

Jinesh Shah

Independent Director

Ritika Bhalla

Non Executive Director

Govind Jaju

Additional Director

RAMESHCHANDRA CHECHANI

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Abhijeet Shinde

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd

Summary

Sanathnagar Enterprises Limited (Formerly known Bakelrte Hylam Limited) was established in June, 1947. The Company, whose brands Decolam and Decolite have become generic names, is a pioneer in laminates and also resins. Set up by a trust and named Hyderabad Laminates, it was one of the few private sector units to exist and flourish at that time. Down the years, the original name got shortened to Hylam India and later by merger with Bakelite India (then agents for Bakelite, UK), and the company became Bakelite Hylam in 1969.The Companys Casa Paradiso project is a large mid income residential project with supersized 3 room residences in at Sanathnagar in Central Hyderabad. The target profile of this project is the middle / upper middle income segment of the market. The project was designed by Hafeez Contractor, one of the Indias largest and most reputed architectural firms. The Company is a subsidiary of Macrotech Developers Limited. The ultimate holding company is Sambhavnath Infrabuild and Farms Private Limited. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of real estate development. Prior to this, after introducing industrial laminates, the company started manufacturing decorative laminates, simultaneously putting up capacities for plain and copper-clad industrial laminates in 1974. Industrial laminates are used in consumer electronics -- covering TVs, VCRs and audio systems. Later, glass epoxy was introduced in 1987, to be used in professional electronics, telecommunica
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹41.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd is ₹13.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd is 0 and -1.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd is ₹18.51 and ₹87.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd?

Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.78%, 3 Years at -4.32%, 1 Year at 73.27%, 6 Month at -51.05%, 3 Month at 7.69% and 1 Month at 2.94%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.99 %
Institutions - 1.18 %
Public - 23.83 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.