Summary

Sanathnagar Enterprises Limited (Formerly known Bakelrte Hylam Limited) was established in June, 1947. The Company, whose brands Decolam and Decolite have become generic names, is a pioneer in laminates and also resins. Set up by a trust and named Hyderabad Laminates, it was one of the few private sector units to exist and flourish at that time. Down the years, the original name got shortened to Hylam India and later by merger with Bakelite India (then agents for Bakelite, UK), and the company became Bakelite Hylam in 1969.The Companys Casa Paradiso project is a large mid income residential project with supersized 3 room residences in at Sanathnagar in Central Hyderabad. The target profile of this project is the middle / upper middle income segment of the market. The project was designed by Hafeez Contractor, one of the Indias largest and most reputed architectural firms. The Company is a subsidiary of Macrotech Developers Limited. The ultimate holding company is Sambhavnath Infrabuild and Farms Private Limited. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of real estate development. Prior to this, after introducing industrial laminates, the company started manufacturing decorative laminates, simultaneously putting up capacities for plain and copper-clad industrial laminates in 1974. Industrial laminates are used in consumer electronics -- covering TVs, VCRs and audio systems. Later, glass epoxy was introduced in 1987, to be used in professional electronics, telecommunica

