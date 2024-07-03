Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹41.9
Prev. Close₹42
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.14
Day's High₹42
Day's Low₹41.8
52 Week's High₹87.55
52 Week's Low₹18.51
Book Value₹-40.6
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13.2
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.15
3.15
3.15
3.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-12.22
-15.16
-14.86
-14.49
Net Worth
-9.07
-12.01
-11.71
-11.34
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.8
0.67
0.68
4.88
yoy growth (%)
18.02
-0.46
-86.05
-95.31
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.07
-0.15
-0.45
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.18
-0.1
-1.15
-1.47
Depreciation
0
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0.73
0
-0.24
Working capital
-0.41
0.88
1.49
-24.95
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
18.02
-0.46
-86.05
-95.31
Op profit growth
-139.17
-63.05
-50.82
-118.18
EBIT growth
-295.05
-91.46
-18.96
-108.59
Net profit growth
-71.66
-154.98
-32.84
-139.68
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Sanjyot Rangnekar
Independent Director
Jinesh Shah
Independent Director
Ritika Bhalla
Non Executive Director
Govind Jaju
Additional Director
RAMESHCHANDRA CHECHANI
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Abhijeet Shinde
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd
Summary
Sanathnagar Enterprises Limited (Formerly known Bakelrte Hylam Limited) was established in June, 1947. The Company, whose brands Decolam and Decolite have become generic names, is a pioneer in laminates and also resins. Set up by a trust and named Hyderabad Laminates, it was one of the few private sector units to exist and flourish at that time. Down the years, the original name got shortened to Hylam India and later by merger with Bakelite India (then agents for Bakelite, UK), and the company became Bakelite Hylam in 1969.The Companys Casa Paradiso project is a large mid income residential project with supersized 3 room residences in at Sanathnagar in Central Hyderabad. The target profile of this project is the middle / upper middle income segment of the market. The project was designed by Hafeez Contractor, one of the Indias largest and most reputed architectural firms. The Company is a subsidiary of Macrotech Developers Limited. The ultimate holding company is Sambhavnath Infrabuild and Farms Private Limited. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of real estate development. Prior to this, after introducing industrial laminates, the company started manufacturing decorative laminates, simultaneously putting up capacities for plain and copper-clad industrial laminates in 1974. Industrial laminates are used in consumer electronics -- covering TVs, VCRs and audio systems. Later, glass epoxy was introduced in 1987, to be used in professional electronics, telecommunica
Read More
The Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹41.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd is ₹13.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd is 0 and -1.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd is ₹18.51 and ₹87.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.78%, 3 Years at -4.32%, 1 Year at 73.27%, 6 Month at -51.05%, 3 Month at 7.69% and 1 Month at 2.94%.
