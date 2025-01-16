|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|16 Jan 2025
|10 Jan 2025
|Sanathnagar Enterprises Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024.
|Board Meeting
|17 Oct 2024
|11 Oct 2024
|Sanathnagar Enterprises Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance officer Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 Jul 2024
|11 Jul 2024
|Sanathnagar Enterprises Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Apr 2024
|11 Apr 2024
|Sanathnagar Enterprises Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Results for the financial Year March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/04/2024)
