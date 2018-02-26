iifl-logo-icon 1
Sancia Global Infraprojects Ltd Balance Sheet

0.3
(0.00%)
Feb 26, 2018|12:11:59 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

43.4

43.4

43.4

43.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-261.52

-260.66

-240.5

-240.44

Net Worth

-218.12

-217.26

-197.1

-197.04

Minority Interest

Debt

223.4

223.39

224.15

224.57

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

5.28

6.12

27.05

27.53

Fixed Assets

3.59

3.59

3.7

3.71

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

6.11

6.95

7.93

7.93

Networking Capital

-4.76

-4.75

15.04

15.45

Inventories

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

Inventory Days

547.5

0

14.68

Sundry Debtors

0.71

0.71

2.98

3.38

Debtor Days

12,957.5

0

1,655.02

Other Current Assets

1.09

1.1

27.58

27.59

Sundry Creditors

-2.74

-2.74

-2.73

-2.73

Creditor Days

50,005

0

1,336.75

Other Current Liabilities

-3.85

-3.85

-12.82

-12.82

Cash

0.34

0.35

0.39

0.46

Total Assets

5.28

6.14

27.06

27.55

