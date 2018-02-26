Sancia Global Infraprojects Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
43.4
43.4
43.4
43.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-261.52
-260.66
-240.5
-240.44
Net Worth
-218.12
-217.26
-197.1
-197.04
Minority Interest
Debt
223.4
223.39
224.15
224.57
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
5.28
6.12
27.05
27.53
Fixed Assets
3.59
3.59
3.7
3.71
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.11
6.95
7.93
7.93
Networking Capital
-4.76
-4.75
15.04
15.45
Inventories
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.03
Inventory Days
547.5
0
14.68
Sundry Debtors
0.71
0.71
2.98
3.38
Debtor Days
12,957.5
0
1,655.02
Other Current Assets
1.09
1.1
27.58
27.59
Sundry Creditors
-2.74
-2.74
-2.73
-2.73
Creditor Days
50,005
0
1,336.75
Other Current Liabilities
-3.85
-3.85
-12.82
-12.82
Cash
0.34
0.35
0.39
0.46
Total Assets
5.28
6.14
27.06
27.55
