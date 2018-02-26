iifl-logo-icon 1
Sancia Global Infraprojects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.3
(0.00%)
Feb 26, 2018

Sancia Global Infraprojects Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-19.18

-0.06

0.29

-3.12

Depreciation

0

0

0

-3.7

Tax paid

-0.97

0

8.93

0

Working capital

-19.83

-0.46

-5.48

0.84

Other operating items

Operating

-39.99

-0.54

3.74

-5.97

Capital expenditure

-0.09

0

0

0

Free cash flow

-40.09

-0.54

3.74

-5.97

Equity raised

-481

-480.87

-499.34

-493.08

Investing

0

0

-0.25

0

Financing

326.02

325.36

319.54

325.04

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-195.07

-156.05

-176.3

-174.02

