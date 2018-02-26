Sancia Global Infraprojects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-19.18
-0.06
0.29
-3.12
Depreciation
0
0
0
-3.7
Tax paid
-0.97
0
8.93
0
Working capital
-19.83
-0.46
-5.48
0.84
Other operating items
Operating
-39.99
-0.54
3.74
-5.97
Capital expenditure
-0.09
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-40.09
-0.54
3.74
-5.97
Equity raised
-481
-480.87
-499.34
-493.08
Investing
0
0
-0.25
0
Financing
326.02
325.36
319.54
325.04
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-195.07
-156.05
-176.3
-174.02
