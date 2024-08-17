Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹0.29
Prev. Close₹0.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.3
Day's Low₹0.29
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-50.25
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.3
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
43.4
43.4
43.4
43.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-261.52
-260.66
-240.5
-240.44
Net Worth
-218.12
-217.26
-197.1
-197.04
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0.02
0
0.74
2.89
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-74.21
40.43
Raw materials
0
0
-0.13
-1.22
As % of sales
0
0
17.89
42.45
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.01
-0.1
-0.56
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-19.18
-0.06
0.29
-3.12
Depreciation
0
0
0
-3.7
Tax paid
-0.97
0
8.93
0
Working capital
-19.83
-0.46
-5.48
0.84
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-74.21
40.43
Op profit growth
35,761.55
-119.82
-51.85
-239.36
EBIT growth
30,954.23
-120.74
-109.51
-24.49
Net profit growth
31,506.58
-100.69
-394.92
-24.92
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,217.55
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,137.35
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370.7
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,301.25
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.05
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
SARITA DEVI GOYAL
Director
NITESH KUMAR PANDEY
Director
AJAYKUMAR KANTILAL PATIL
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sancia Global Infraprojects Ltd
Summary
The company was originally incorporated as Gremach Commerce Private Limited on June 12, 1991 and subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company on December 16, 1995. The Company was renamed as Gremach Infrastructure Equipments & Projects Limited with effect from August 9, 2005.The companys main activity is to provide rental of construction /earthmoving machineries to medium / large construction companies who are engaged in the business of constructing/building of roads, airports, power projects, institutional & industrial complexes, multiplexes and residential buildings and other related infrastructural activities chiefly catering to Public Sector undertakings, private sector, CPWD and various national & international government aided projects.March 2007, the company has entered into capital market. The company has issued 68,60,466 Equity shares to the public. Issue price is Rs.86/- per share.
