Sancia Global Infraprojects Ltd Share Price

0.3
(0.00%)
Feb 26, 2018|12:11:59 PM

Sancia Global Infraprojects Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

0.29

Prev. Close

0.3

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.3

Day's Low

0.29

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-50.25

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.3

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sancia Global Infraprojects Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Sancia Global Infraprojects Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sancia Global Infraprojects Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:11 AM
Jun-2017Mar-2017Dec-2016Sep-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 33.18%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 33.18%

Non-Promoter- 14.00%

Institutions: 13.99%

Non-Institutions: 52.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sancia Global Infraprojects Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

43.4

43.4

43.4

43.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-261.52

-260.66

-240.5

-240.44

Net Worth

-218.12

-217.26

-197.1

-197.04

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0.02

0

0.74

2.89

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-74.21

40.43

Raw materials

0

0

-0.13

-1.22

As % of sales

0

0

17.89

42.45

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.01

-0.1

-0.56

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-19.18

-0.06

0.29

-3.12

Depreciation

0

0

0

-3.7

Tax paid

-0.97

0

8.93

0

Working capital

-19.83

-0.46

-5.48

0.84

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-74.21

40.43

Op profit growth

35,761.55

-119.82

-51.85

-239.36

EBIT growth

30,954.23

-120.74

-109.51

-24.49

Net profit growth

31,506.58

-100.69

-394.92

-24.92

No Record Found

Sancia Global Infraprojects Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,217.55

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,137.35

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370.7

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,301.25

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.05

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sancia Global Infraprojects Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

SARITA DEVI GOYAL

Director

NITESH KUMAR PANDEY

Director

AJAYKUMAR KANTILAL PATIL

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sancia Global Infraprojects Ltd

Summary

The company was originally incorporated as Gremach Commerce Private Limited on June 12, 1991 and subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company on December 16, 1995. The Company was renamed as Gremach Infrastructure Equipments & Projects Limited with effect from August 9, 2005.The companys main activity is to provide rental of construction /earthmoving machineries to medium / large construction companies who are engaged in the business of constructing/building of roads, airports, power projects, institutional & industrial complexes, multiplexes and residential buildings and other related infrastructural activities chiefly catering to Public Sector undertakings, private sector, CPWD and various national & international government aided projects.March 2007, the company has entered into capital market. The company has issued 68,60,466 Equity shares to the public. Issue price is Rs.86/- per share.
Invest wise with Expert advice

