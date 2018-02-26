iifl-logo-icon 1
Sancia Global Infraprojects Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.3
(0.00%)
Feb 26, 2018|12:11:59 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0.02

0

0.74

2.89

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-74.21

40.43

Raw materials

0

0

-0.13

-1.22

As % of sales

0

0

17.89

42.45

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.01

-0.1

-0.56

As % of sales

150.72

0

14.46

19.57

Other costs

-19.53

-0.04

-0.22

-0.52

As % of sales (Other Cost)

97,690.29

0

30.74

18.2

Operating profit

-19.54

-0.05

0.27

0.57

OPM

-97,741.01

0

36.89

19.76

Depreciation

0

0

0

-3.7

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.37

0

0.02

0

Profit before tax

-19.18

-0.06

0.29

-3.12

Taxes

-0.97

0

8.93

0

Tax rate

5.08

0

3,024.38

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-20.15

-0.06

9.23

-3.12

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-20.15

-0.06

9.23

-3.12

yoy growth (%)

31,506.58

-100.69

-394.92

-24.92

NPM

-1,00,776.63

0

1,238.28

-108.27

