|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0.02
0
0.74
2.89
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-74.21
40.43
Raw materials
0
0
-0.13
-1.22
As % of sales
0
0
17.89
42.45
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.01
-0.1
-0.56
As % of sales
150.72
0
14.46
19.57
Other costs
-19.53
-0.04
-0.22
-0.52
As % of sales (Other Cost)
97,690.29
0
30.74
18.2
Operating profit
-19.54
-0.05
0.27
0.57
OPM
-97,741.01
0
36.89
19.76
Depreciation
0
0
0
-3.7
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.37
0
0.02
0
Profit before tax
-19.18
-0.06
0.29
-3.12
Taxes
-0.97
0
8.93
0
Tax rate
5.08
0
3,024.38
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-20.15
-0.06
9.23
-3.12
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-20.15
-0.06
9.23
-3.12
yoy growth (%)
31,506.58
-100.69
-394.92
-24.92
NPM
-1,00,776.63
0
1,238.28
-108.27
