|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-51.54
9.67
-42.96
-89.7
Op profit growth
-99.68
22.47
-73.28
1,123.35
EBIT growth
-97.27
25.09
-70.18
709.64
Net profit growth
-97.25
23.64
-68.67
539.82
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-19.91
-3,057.8
-2,738.27
-5,845.5
EBIT margin
-201.31
-3,577.39
-3,136.47
-6,000.28
Net profit margin
-202.53
-3,577.45
-3,173.48
-5,778.14
RoCE
-3.8
-72.26
-42.46
-93.35
RoNW
0.49
20.44
20.9
-186.72
RoA
-0.95
-18.06
-10.74
-22.47
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.82
-40.09
-31.94
-92.91
Book value per share
-50.12
-47.36
-38.24
-29.49
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.59
-0.01
-0.05
-0.06
P/B
-0.02
-0.01
-0.04
-0.2
EV/EBIDTA
-606.45
-3.05
-3.8
-1.24
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0.82
-4.01
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
1,508.2
2,214.03
4,067.8
3,380.1
Inventory days
10.63
9.02
12.72
26.61
Creditor days
-405.19
-63.81
-150.54
-69.75
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
3,940.27
63,207.87
284.33
306.32
Net debt / equity
-1.12
-1.91
-2.37
-3.64
Net debt / op. profit
-594.91
-3.02
-3.72
-1.17
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-18.1
-7.78
-9.66
0
Other costs
-101.8
-3,150.01
-2,828.6
-5,945.5
