Sancia Global Infraprojects Ltd Key Ratios

0.3
(0.00%)
Feb 26, 2018|12:11:59 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sancia Global Infraprojects Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-51.54

9.67

-42.96

-89.7

Op profit growth

-99.68

22.47

-73.28

1,123.35

EBIT growth

-97.27

25.09

-70.18

709.64

Net profit growth

-97.25

23.64

-68.67

539.82

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-19.91

-3,057.8

-2,738.27

-5,845.5

EBIT margin

-201.31

-3,577.39

-3,136.47

-6,000.28

Net profit margin

-202.53

-3,577.45

-3,173.48

-5,778.14

RoCE

-3.8

-72.26

-42.46

-93.35

RoNW

0.49

20.44

20.9

-186.72

RoA

-0.95

-18.06

-10.74

-22.47

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.82

-40.09

-31.94

-92.91

Book value per share

-50.12

-47.36

-38.24

-29.49

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.59

-0.01

-0.05

-0.06

P/B

-0.02

-0.01

-0.04

-0.2

EV/EBIDTA

-606.45

-3.05

-3.8

-1.24

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0.82

-4.01

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

1,508.2

2,214.03

4,067.8

3,380.1

Inventory days

10.63

9.02

12.72

26.61

Creditor days

-405.19

-63.81

-150.54

-69.75

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

3,940.27

63,207.87

284.33

306.32

Net debt / equity

-1.12

-1.91

-2.37

-3.64

Net debt / op. profit

-594.91

-3.02

-3.72

-1.17

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-18.1

-7.78

-9.66

0

Other costs

-101.8

-3,150.01

-2,828.6

-5,945.5

