Sancia Global Infraprojects Ltd Company Summary

0.3
(0.00%)
Feb 26, 2018|12:11:59 PM

Sancia Global Infraprojects Ltd Summary

The company was originally incorporated as Gremach Commerce Private Limited on June 12, 1991 and subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company on December 16, 1995. The Company was renamed as Gremach Infrastructure Equipments & Projects Limited with effect from August 9, 2005.The companys main activity is to provide rental of construction /earthmoving machineries to medium / large construction companies who are engaged in the business of constructing/building of roads, airports, power projects, institutional & industrial complexes, multiplexes and residential buildings and other related infrastructural activities chiefly catering to Public Sector undertakings, private sector, CPWD and various national & international government aided projects.March 2007, the company has entered into capital market. The company has issued 68,60,466 Equity shares to the public. Issue price is Rs.86/- per share.

