The company was originally incorporated as Gremach Commerce Private Limited on June 12, 1991 and subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company on December 16, 1995. The Company was renamed as Gremach Infrastructure Equipments & Projects Limited with effect from August 9, 2005.The companys main activity is to provide rental of construction /earthmoving machineries to medium / large construction companies who are engaged in the business of constructing/building of roads, airports, power projects, institutional & industrial complexes, multiplexes and residential buildings and other related infrastructural activities chiefly catering to Public Sector undertakings, private sector, CPWD and various national & international government aided projects.March 2007, the company has entered into capital market. The company has issued 68,60,466 Equity shares to the public. Issue price is Rs.86/- per share.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.