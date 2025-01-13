Sanmit Infra Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.8
15.8
15.8
12.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19.87
15.96
11.34
4.12
Net Worth
35.67
31.76
27.14
16.6
Minority Interest
Debt
9.76
8.27
8.5
3.81
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
45.43
40.03
35.64
20.41
Fixed Assets
11.26
4.8
4.07
2.73
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.44
0.28
0.07
0
Networking Capital
33.48
34.72
31.27
17.26
Inventories
3.76
6.85
7.45
3.83
Inventory Days
16.33
Sundry Debtors
34.77
36.13
28.03
21.37
Debtor Days
91.16
Other Current Assets
0.95
1.77
0.63
2.47
Sundry Creditors
-4.39
-8.6
-3.4
-9.54
Creditor Days
40.69
Other Current Liabilities
-1.61
-1.43
-1.44
-0.87
Cash
0.25
0.23
0.24
0.43
Total Assets
45.43
40.03
35.65
20.42
No Record Found
