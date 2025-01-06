iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sanmit Infra Ltd Cash Flow Statement

12.64
(-2.39%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sanmit Infra Ltd

Sanmit Infra FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.14

1.34

0.51

0.19

Depreciation

-0.7

-0.17

0

0

Tax paid

-0.34

-0.24

0

0

Working capital

5.91

3.31

6.64

1.82

Other operating items

Operating

7.01

4.23

7.15

2.01

Capital expenditure

2.28

1.31

0

0

Free cash flow

9.29

5.54

7.15

2.01

Equity raised

7.11

10.29

0.06

-0.33

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

3.55

7

6.73

0.48

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

19.95

22.83

13.95

2.15

Sanmit Infra : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sanmit Infra Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.