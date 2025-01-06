Sanmit Infra Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.14
1.34
0.51
0.19
Depreciation
-0.7
-0.17
0
0
Tax paid
-0.34
-0.24
0
0
Working capital
5.91
3.31
6.64
1.82
Other operating items
Operating
7.01
4.23
7.15
2.01
Capital expenditure
2.28
1.31
0
0
Free cash flow
9.29
5.54
7.15
2.01
Equity raised
7.11
10.29
0.06
-0.33
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
3.55
7
6.73
0.48
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
19.95
22.83
13.95
2.15
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.