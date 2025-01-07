Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
85.56
50.8
55.99
95.56
yoy growth (%)
68.41
-9.27
-41.4
1,19,361.55
Raw materials
-79.71
-47.75
-55.19
-95.13
As % of sales
93.16
94
98.57
99.54
Employee costs
-0.99
-0.6
-0.09
-0.03
As % of sales
1.16
1.19
0.17
0.03
Other costs
-2.52
-0.92
-0.18
-0.2
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.95
1.82
0.33
0.21
Operating profit
2.31
1.51
0.51
0.19
OPM
2.7
2.97
0.92
0.2
Depreciation
-0.7
-0.17
0
0
Interest expense
-0.2
-0.01
0
0
Other income
0.73
0.02
0
0
Profit before tax
2.14
1.34
0.51
0.19
Taxes
-0.34
-0.24
0
0
Tax rate
-15.99
-18.23
-0.11
-0.07
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.8
1.09
0.51
0.19
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.8
1.09
0.51
0.19
yoy growth (%)
64.5
111.55
161.64
359.22
NPM
2.11
2.16
0.92
0.2
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.