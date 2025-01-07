iifl-logo-icon 1
Sanmit Infra Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

12.22
(-2.40%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

85.56

50.8

55.99

95.56

yoy growth (%)

68.41

-9.27

-41.4

1,19,361.55

Raw materials

-79.71

-47.75

-55.19

-95.13

As % of sales

93.16

94

98.57

99.54

Employee costs

-0.99

-0.6

-0.09

-0.03

As % of sales

1.16

1.19

0.17

0.03

Other costs

-2.52

-0.92

-0.18

-0.2

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.95

1.82

0.33

0.21

Operating profit

2.31

1.51

0.51

0.19

OPM

2.7

2.97

0.92

0.2

Depreciation

-0.7

-0.17

0

0

Interest expense

-0.2

-0.01

0

0

Other income

0.73

0.02

0

0

Profit before tax

2.14

1.34

0.51

0.19

Taxes

-0.34

-0.24

0

0

Tax rate

-15.99

-18.23

-0.11

-0.07

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.8

1.09

0.51

0.19

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.8

1.09

0.51

0.19

yoy growth (%)

64.5

111.55

161.64

359.22

NPM

2.11

2.16

0.92

0.2

