SectorTrading
Open₹13.21
Prev. Close₹12.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.94
Day's High₹13.22
Day's Low₹12.51
52 Week's High₹47
52 Week's Low₹10.29
Book Value₹2.19
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)198.46
P/E80.94
EPS0.16
Divi. Yield0.27
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.8
15.8
15.8
12.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19.87
15.96
11.34
4.12
Net Worth
35.67
31.76
27.14
16.6
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
85.56
50.8
55.99
95.56
yoy growth (%)
68.41
-9.27
-41.4
1,19,361.55
Raw materials
-79.71
-47.75
-55.19
-95.13
As % of sales
93.16
94
98.57
99.54
Employee costs
-0.99
-0.6
-0.09
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.14
1.34
0.51
0.19
Depreciation
-0.7
-0.17
0
0
Tax paid
-0.34
-0.24
0
0
Working capital
5.91
3.31
6.64
1.82
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
68.41
-9.27
-41.4
1,19,361.55
Op profit growth
53.26
192.57
159.32
-647.61
EBIT growth
73.4
161.57
161.74
291.04
Net profit growth
64.5
111.55
161.64
359.22
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sanjay Makhija
Independent Director
Sanjay Nasta
Director
Haresh Makhija
Director
Kamal Kanayalal Makhija
Independent Director
Mohan Mallu Rathod
Whole Time Director & CFO
Dinesh Kanayalat Makhija
Independent Director
Ajay Nanik Chandwani
Independent Director
Priyanka Hirendra Moorjani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shazia Shaikh
Additional Director
Madhavi Patri Subramanian
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sanmit Infra Ltd
Summary
Sanmit Infra Ltd (Formerly known as SMR Universal Softech Limited) was incorporated in Apr. 2000. It was formed with a focus for knowledge management in the area of development of HRD software, software training and HRD consulting. The company is in the process of acquiring an exisiting well established software development company Specialist Management Resources Sdb Bdh (SMR) based in Malaysia with fully owned subsidiaries in Australia and Singapore. Presently, the Company is into Bio-medical and other waste management; Infra and Real Estate Development; and Trading in Petroleum Products. The Malaysian company SMR was established in Malaysia in 1978. Its an ISO 9002 company involved in various activities like workshops and executive coaching which is mainly targeted in stimulation and enhancement of performance in the workplace. It is the largest provider of trainer training qualifications who has trained over 20,000 people in 26 countries and has served nearly 500 commercial and non-profit organisations and instituions. It is a member of Interactive Multimedia Association and has a patented trademark for its HRDPower as well as Trainers Meet Trainers.In Apr. 2001, it came out with a public issue of 50,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at a premium of Rs 10 per share aggregating to Rs 10 crore for acquiring software developement company SMR based in Malaysia, to provide funds for the setup of software development facility, to set up office at Madras, Gurgaon, USA a
The Sanmit Infra Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.56 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sanmit Infra Ltd is ₹198.46 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sanmit Infra Ltd is 80.94 and 5.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sanmit Infra Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sanmit Infra Ltd is ₹10.29 and ₹47 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sanmit Infra Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.06%, 3 Years at -24.35%, 1 Year at -72.36%, 6 Month at -21.42%, 3 Month at -4.85% and 1 Month at 5.80%.
