Summary

Sanmit Infra Ltd (Formerly known as SMR Universal Softech Limited) was incorporated in Apr. 2000. It was formed with a focus for knowledge management in the area of development of HRD software, software training and HRD consulting. The company is in the process of acquiring an exisiting well established software development company Specialist Management Resources Sdb Bdh (SMR) based in Malaysia with fully owned subsidiaries in Australia and Singapore. Presently, the Company is into Bio-medical and other waste management; Infra and Real Estate Development; and Trading in Petroleum Products. The Malaysian company SMR was established in Malaysia in 1978. Its an ISO 9002 company involved in various activities like workshops and executive coaching which is mainly targeted in stimulation and enhancement of performance in the workplace. It is the largest provider of trainer training qualifications who has trained over 20,000 people in 26 countries and has served nearly 500 commercial and non-profit organisations and instituions. It is a member of Interactive Multimedia Association and has a patented trademark for its HRDPower as well as Trainers Meet Trainers.In Apr. 2001, it came out with a public issue of 50,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at a premium of Rs 10 per share aggregating to Rs 10 crore for acquiring software developement company SMR based in Malaysia, to provide funds for the setup of software development facility, to set up office at Madras, Gurgaon, USA a

