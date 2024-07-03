iifl-logo-icon 1
Sanmit Infra Ltd Share Price

12.56
(-3.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:26:00 PM

  • Open13.21
  • Day's High13.22
  • 52 Wk High47
  • Prev. Close12.95
  • Day's Low12.51
  • 52 Wk Low 10.29
  • Turnover (lac)6.94
  • P/E80.94
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value2.19
  • EPS0.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)198.46
  • Div. Yield0.27
No Records Found

Sanmit Infra Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

13.21

Prev. Close

12.95

Turnover(Lac.)

6.94

Day's High

13.22

Day's Low

12.51

52 Week's High

47

52 Week's Low

10.29

Book Value

2.19

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

198.46

P/E

80.94

EPS

0.16

Divi. Yield

0.27

Sanmit Infra Ltd Corporate Action

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.035

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

20 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Sanmit Infra Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sanmit Infra Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:33 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.32%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.32%

Non-Promoter- 27.67%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.67%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sanmit Infra Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.8

15.8

15.8

12.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

19.87

15.96

11.34

4.12

Net Worth

35.67

31.76

27.14

16.6

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

85.56

50.8

55.99

95.56

yoy growth (%)

68.41

-9.27

-41.4

1,19,361.55

Raw materials

-79.71

-47.75

-55.19

-95.13

As % of sales

93.16

94

98.57

99.54

Employee costs

-0.99

-0.6

-0.09

-0.03

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.14

1.34

0.51

0.19

Depreciation

-0.7

-0.17

0

0

Tax paid

-0.34

-0.24

0

0

Working capital

5.91

3.31

6.64

1.82

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

68.41

-9.27

-41.4

1,19,361.55

Op profit growth

53.26

192.57

159.32

-647.61

EBIT growth

73.4

161.57

161.74

291.04

Net profit growth

64.5

111.55

161.64

359.22

No Record Found

Sanmit Infra Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sanmit Infra Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sanjay Makhija

Independent Director

Sanjay Nasta

Director

Haresh Makhija

Director

Kamal Kanayalal Makhija

Independent Director

Mohan Mallu Rathod

Whole Time Director & CFO

Dinesh Kanayalat Makhija

Independent Director

Ajay Nanik Chandwani

Independent Director

Priyanka Hirendra Moorjani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shazia Shaikh

Additional Director

Madhavi Patri Subramanian

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sanmit Infra Ltd

Summary

Sanmit Infra Ltd (Formerly known as SMR Universal Softech Limited) was incorporated in Apr. 2000. It was formed with a focus for knowledge management in the area of development of HRD software, software training and HRD consulting. The company is in the process of acquiring an exisiting well established software development company Specialist Management Resources Sdb Bdh (SMR) based in Malaysia with fully owned subsidiaries in Australia and Singapore. Presently, the Company is into Bio-medical and other waste management; Infra and Real Estate Development; and Trading in Petroleum Products. The Malaysian company SMR was established in Malaysia in 1978. Its an ISO 9002 company involved in various activities like workshops and executive coaching which is mainly targeted in stimulation and enhancement of performance in the workplace. It is the largest provider of trainer training qualifications who has trained over 20,000 people in 26 countries and has served nearly 500 commercial and non-profit organisations and instituions. It is a member of Interactive Multimedia Association and has a patented trademark for its HRDPower as well as Trainers Meet Trainers.In Apr. 2001, it came out with a public issue of 50,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at a premium of Rs 10 per share aggregating to Rs 10 crore for acquiring software developement company SMR based in Malaysia, to provide funds for the setup of software development facility, to set up office at Madras, Gurgaon, USA a
Company FAQs

What is the Sanmit Infra Ltd share price today?

The Sanmit Infra Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.56 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sanmit Infra Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sanmit Infra Ltd is ₹198.46 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sanmit Infra Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sanmit Infra Ltd is 80.94 and 5.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sanmit Infra Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sanmit Infra Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sanmit Infra Ltd is ₹10.29 and ₹47 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sanmit Infra Ltd?

Sanmit Infra Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.06%, 3 Years at -24.35%, 1 Year at -72.36%, 6 Month at -21.42%, 3 Month at -4.85% and 1 Month at 5.80%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sanmit Infra Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sanmit Infra Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.33 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.67 %

