BOARD MEETING OUTCOME HELD ON 20th JUNE, 2024 AT 2:00 PM EGM is schedule to be held on 13th July at 1:00 pm through VC mode (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/06/2024) ENCLOSED HEREWITH EGM OUTCOME AND PROCEEDINGS (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/07/2024) Enclosed herewith Scrutinizer Report Enclosed herewith Voting Results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/07/2024)