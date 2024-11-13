Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Sanmit Infra Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the Board meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday November 13 2024 at the registered office of the Company at 03.00 p.m. to consider and approve: a) Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and six months ended September 30 2024 and Limited Review report thereon; b) Any other item. Enclosed herewith Board Meeting Outcome with Financial Results for quarter and six months ended 30/09/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Sep 2024 27 Sep 2024

APPROVED THE COST AUDIT REPORT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2023-2024

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

Sanmit Infra Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In pursuant to Regulation 29(1) and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday August 13 2024 at 02:00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve: 1) The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 and and LRR report thereon; and 2) Any other item.

Board Meeting 20 Jun 2024 17 Jun 2024

Sanmit Infra Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday June 20 2024 at 02:00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve: 1) Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company 2) Finalization of E-voting facility of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting ; 3) Appointment of the Scrutinizer for E-voting process of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting ; 4) Any other item. Kindly acknowledge and take on record the same. BOARD MEETING OUTCOME HELD ON 20th JUNE, 2024 AT 2:00 PM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.06.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 18 May 2024

Sanmit Infra Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In pursuant to Regulation 29(1) and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that Board Meeting of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 is scheduled to be held on Tuesday May 28 2024 at 02:00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve: 1) The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 and Annual Audited Report thereon; 2) Appointment of Internal Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25; 3) Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25; 4) Appointment of Cost Auditor of the Company for the Financial year 2024-2025; 5) To consider & recommend the dividend for the Financial Year ended March 31 2024; 6) Any other item. In pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ,we would like to inform you that Board Meeting of the Company was held today i.e. on Tuesday, 28th May, 2024 at 02.00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company In pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ,we would like to inform you that Board Meeting of the Company was held today i.e. on Tuesday, 28th May, 2024 at 02.00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company Read less.. ATTACHED HEREWITH BM OUTCOME ATTACHED HEREWITH BOARD MEETING OUTCOME ATTACHED HEREWITH AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Apr 2024 12 Apr 2024

Sanmit Infra Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Appointment of Director 2. Any other item Board Considered and approved: 1) Appointment of Mrs. Madhavi Patri Subramanian (DIN: 10592457) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive Independent Director) of the Company 2) Resignation of Mrs. Priyanka Hirendra Moorjani (DIN: 10093028) as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 16/04/2024 Approved Resignation of Mrs. Priyanka Hirendra Moorjani (DIN:10093028) as Non -Executive Independent Director of the company w.e.f . 16/04/2024. Approved Appointment of Mrs.Madhavi Patri Subramanian (DIN: 10592457) as an Additional Director (Non Executive Independent Director )of the company w.e.f 16/04/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.04.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024